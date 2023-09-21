Chelsea is set to receive more money through a United States investment firm. American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital purchased the club for around $3 billion in 2022. The deal also included an extra $2 billion in investment from Boehly and company. Despite only being with the team for just over a year, new ownership has already recorded a net spend of around $738 million in the transfer market.

Telegraph Sport is now reporting that Boehly is looking to sell a small chunk of the club to raise more funds. Ares Management is currently the favorite to take the deal. The US investment firm will inject around $490 million into Chelsea. However, former Blues legend John Terry may also want an investment opportunity.

Chelsea new US investment going toward stadium, purchasing another club

Chelsea remains adamant that this influx of cash will not cover recent spending in the transfer market. Instead, Ares’ investment is going toward a series of other ideas, including the funding of a new stadium.

Club brass is still mulling over what to do about the stadium. They are currently vacillating between a renovation of Stamford Bridge and building a new arena on a different site. Regardless of the decision, stadium plans figure to cost the club around $1.8 billion. The new cash will also improve the team’s training facility and help its multi-club plans.

US firm has history of investing in soccer teams

Ares certainly has experience with investing in soccer clubs. The firm previously made similar moves with Atletico Madrid and Lyon, among others. Lyon owner John Textor, another American investor, has a close relationship with Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali. Ares revealed last year that they had raised over $3.5 billion to invest in sports-related ventures.

Despite the massive spending by Boehly and company, Chelsea has not improved on the pitch. The Blues finished a demoralizing 12th in the Premier League table in the new ownership’s first campaign in charge. So far this season, the club has not looked much better. Currently, Chelsea sits 14th after collecting just one victory in its first five matches.

