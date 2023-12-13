As Chelsea prepares for a massive axing of seven players, Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the club’s need for more signings in January. According to the Argentine boss, the Blues “are missing something” and should think about making moves during the January transfer window.

On Sunday, Everton defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Goodison Park, marking the first time in Pochettino’s tenure that they have lost two consecutive games. After 16 games in the Premier League, they are now 12th, 18 points behind Liverpool for first place, and 10 points above the relegation zone.

Despite spending over $1.25 billion on players since he took ownership from Roman Abramovich in May 2022, Todd Boehly has failed to improve the team’s performance. What is more, the past summer transfer window saw 13 players brought in for over $500 million to aid Pochettino.

However, Pochettino responded to the question of whether Chelsea may need more players next month by saying, via The Athletic: “After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality.

“If we’re not aggressive enough [in attack], maybe we need to do something, some movement [in the squad]. That is something to analyze with the sporting directors, with the owners, and see what we can do to change this dynamic. We need to be more aggressive. It’s not only to dominate and play well, it’s to compete better.

“I don’t say if I am going to ask for more or less players. It’s to see if the perception matches the reality. We are missing something. We need to improve our reality.”

Pochettino also eyes January sale at Chelsea for more signings

The club’s owners reportedly back Pochettino despite mounting pressure on him. With the former Tottenham manager leading the charge, the club’s upper echelons are likewise prepared to endure hardships to see their vision through to completion.

Therefore, Pochettino and the management are said to have been in constant communication over the players who are deemed unnecessary. According to the Daily Express, Chelsea discussed which players are not contributing enough to remain with the club.

To transform Chelsea into a genuine championship challenger, the ex-Tottenham coach is planning to get rid of seven players. Noni Madueke, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Marc Cucurella, Axel Disasi, Ian Maatsen and Malo Gusto are potential sales. Chelsea wants to replace these players with higher-quality athletes throughout the next two transfer windows.

Why are these players on chopping block?

Long speculated upon, Trevoh Chalobah’s January departure should finally come to fruition. With only one start in the Premier League this season, winger Noni Madueke is among the possible departures.

Similar circumstances befell Ian Maatsen, who played 131 minutes in nine substitute appearances. His contract just has a little over 18 months left. On the other hand, TEAMtalk notes Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto are two unexpected potential sales in January.

Since joining from Monaco, Disasi has started 14 of his team’s sixteen Premier League games. Gusto, however, has only made six starts and three substitute appearances due to suspensions and injuries. Armando Broja and Marc Cucurella round out the list of possible available players.

PHOTOS: IMAGO