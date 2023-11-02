Chelsea, despite signing Robert Sanchez for $30 million from Brighton in the summer, are exploring options to strengthen their goalkeeping department. Sanchez’s arrival was influenced by the Blues’ goalkeeping coach, Ben Roberts, who recommended his former protege to the club’s hierarchy.

His arrival led to Chelsea allowing Edouard Mendy’s transfer to the Saudi Pro League and loaning Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid. Although Sanchez is currently the first-choice goalkeeper under Mauricio Pochettino, there are indications that the Stamford Bridge outfit does not consider him their first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.

From Brighton’s third choice to a starter at Chelsea

During the summer, the Spanish shot-stopper fell to third choice in Brighton’s hierarchy, losing the trust of manager Roberto De Zerbi in March.

However, just five months later, he suddenly went on to become the Blues’ primary option. The 25-year-old initially arrived as a backup to Kepa Arrizabalaga. The latter’s unexpected loan to Real Madrid has given him his chance to shine.

There has been no shortage of criticism for him since then. The Spain international has started 10 games in the Premier League this season, during which he has kept three clean sheets. On October 21, the ex-Brighton ‘keeper made a costly error against Arsenal, which brought him back into the public eye.

The team was winning comfortably by two goals when, with fifteen minutes remaining, the goalie sent a pass toward the middle of the field and instead gave the ball to Declan Rice. The Gunners fought back from a 2-0 disadvantage when Rice scored on their chance to tie the score at 2-2.

Chelsea looks to lure Jordan Pickford

Acquiring a new goalkeeper is not high on Chelsea’s list of priorities. Still, 90min reports the club has not officially ruled out doing so in the next transfer window. Thus, they might aim to bring in a proven Premier League shot-stopper.

The blue part of Merseyside might be where Mauricio Pochettino finds the top players that he has been looking for. Jordan Pickford, Everton’s goalkeeper, is the center of attention for Chelsea in that regard.

The 29-year-old has played for Everton and Sunderland in the Premier League a combined 258 times as their starting option. Between those 64 games, Pickford has not let a single goal against.

The chance to compete for big prizes in a new environment in west London may appeal to England’s top players. However, the Blues are in a rebuilding phase of their own. Currently, Chelsea is 11th in the Premier League standings, having piled up 12 points through 10 encounters.

Pickford has made 12 total appearances this season and has kept two clean sheets. It is unclear if Chelsea would make a bid to acquire the goalie in the next January transfer window. It can also wait until the upcoming summer, 90min journalist Graeme Bailey has added on the Talking Transfers podcast.

Pickford’s abilities are highly regarded not only at the club level but also on the international stage. Since making his England debut in December 2015, Gareth Southgate has given him 56 starts. In doing so, the youngster cemented his position as the Three Lions’ first option.

PHOTOS: IMAGO