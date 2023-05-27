Chelsea FC Women won yet another Women’s Super League title on Saturday. The record champions have now won four-straight English top-flight titles to make it six out of the last seven seasons. A 3-0 win against Reading did enough to maintain a two-point gap over Manchester United, which also won at Liverpool on Saturday.

For both United and Chelsea, the 2022/23 season was a massive success. The Women’s Super League is just a 22-game campaign. Chelsea dropped points just three times to secure 58 out of a possible 66 points. For reference, if a men’s team in the Premier League were to have a similar ratio of success, it would collect over 100 points.

By that measure, this Chelsea side is equal to that of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. That club is in contention to be one of the greatest Premier League teams ever. For Chelsea Women, there is no dispute that it is England’s greatest women’s team. It is a massive credit to Emma Hayes, one of the best coaches in the sport.

A comfortable win at Reading

Saturday’s win came from some of the biggest names in Chelsea’s ‘greatest’ team. Sam Kerr, for example, scored twice in the 3-0 triumph at Reading. She contributed the first of the Blues’ two first-half goals with a thunderous header.

Then, after Guro grabbed Chelsea’s second in the game, Kerr wrapped up a perfect day for Chelsea supporters. The 88th-minute goal was Kerr’s 12th of the campaign, which is third-best in the league. Since arriving in London, Kerr has played 103 games for Chelsea. She has 83 goals and 10 trophies. Not a bad return for the Australian in the slightest.

Chelsea dominant in the Women’s Super League with another title

Emma Hayes has had an immeasurable impact on Chelsea women. Before her arrival, Chelsea’s biggest accomplishments were all in the second tier. However, since coming over in 2012, Chelsea has won 13 major trophies in 10 years. There were other chances to make that trophy count even higher. Two runner-up finishes in the league, a second in the Women’s FA Cup and a pair of silver medals in the Women’s League Cup transpired. Brutally, Chelsea missed out on European silverware in 2021, losing to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League Final.

However, a sixth Women’s Super League title in seven years is nothing short of remarkable. It is a period of dominance from Chelsea in the women’s game, and Emma Hayes is at the core of that.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images