Inter Miami’s recruitment of Lionel Messi has drawn international attention to Major League Soccer (MLS).

After his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired last month, Messi signed with Inter Miami. He has joined MLS after a two-decade career in Europe’s top leagues with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The league’s top players, most recently Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC’s starting lineup, have all welcomed the coming of the world’s finest player. The Mexican expressed his opinion to The Athletic about what Messi means to MLS while attending a promotion event.

Messi already leaving his mark with Miami

Lionel Messi has been impressive in his first two Leagues Cup outings for Inter Miami, scoring three times. Notably, he reversed the downward spiral of a club that desperately needed a win. They appear like a more formidable team with Sergio Busquets in the fold.

Vela expects Messi to expand MLS brand

According to Vela though, the finest player in the world has to be prepared for everything to expand his brand and promote the growth of soccer in the United States.

“He just has to enjoy his football and decide what to do on the pitch to really stand out. He comes from so many years playing in Europe with Barcelona and PSG, (where) strikers receive excellent service and all you have to do is finish the job. In MLS, you have to do a little more,” he said.

“Messi will enjoy his time here. If there is one thing (soccer players) have in this country, it is quality of life. The comfort of knowing that after playing, you can have time with your family and go to public places without so much stress; he will have that. Obviously, Messi is well known around the world, but based on what he is used to, he will live a more peaceful life here.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire