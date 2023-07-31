Canada finished third in its group at the Women’s World Cup after three games, ensuring the side exits the tournament early. The Canadian women entered the tournament as one of the contenders to win the competition. However, a 4-0 thumping at the hands of hosts Australia ensures the Canucks are heading home early.

The 2020 Olympic champions defeated the United States en route to winning the Gold Medal. However, just three years later, Canada is out in the group stage for the first time since 2011. Canada picked up four points from its three games. An opening draw against Nigeria preceded a comeback victory against Ireland. The Canadian side could not maintain that form in its game against Australia. The hosts scored four goals, including a Hayley Raso brace in the first half. Even worse for Canada is the fact that Sam Kerr, arguably the best women’s soccer player in the world currently, did not play for the Aussies.

Frustration and disappointment are the two words that may describe Canada’s brief World Cup run. In each game, Canada had more of the ball and fired more shot attempts than their opponents. However, none of that was enough to top Nigeria or Australia in points. Ireland did its best to try and help Canada. However, a scoreless draw between Ireland and Nigeria ensured a third-place finish.

During Canada’s loss at the same time as that draw, Canadian defender Allysha Chapman summed up the frustrations for the squad. She vented some less-than-kind words at Australian manager Tony Gustavsson following a collision with an Australian forward.

A disappointing Women’s World Cup for Canada in trying times

It has been a tumultuous couple of months for Canada soccer. Going back to the men’s World Cup, Canada played out three losses in its games. Following a runner-up finish in the Nations League, men’s head coach John Herdman said the Federation is not serious about winning.

The women are not immune, either. A dispute with Canada Soccer over working conditions and travel marred the side’s preparation. While captain Christine Sinclair did say an agreement is nearing, there is a chance this has been in the back of the minds of Canadian players.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire