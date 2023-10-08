Brighton held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in an absorbing encounter at the Amex Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts took an early lead in the 20th minute when Simon Adingra dispossessed Alexis MacAllister outside the box before curling a low shot past Alisson into the net.

Brighton passing controls the game

Roberto De Zerbi’s side controlled the game with their vast array of passing and controlled possession as Liverpool struggled for large portions.

Carlos Baleba had a great opportunity in the 31st minute to make it 2-0, but the Cameroonian dragged his shot just wide.

Nine minutes later, Liverpool restored parity when Mohamed Salah scored with a wonderful first-time effort from inside the box. The visitors then turned the game on its head deep into first-half stoppage time.

Pascal Gross brought down Dominik Szoboslai with a rash challenge and from the resulting spot kick, it was Salah again who made no mistake to make it 2-1 going into the break.

Reds spurn chance to take control

The Reds could have made it 3-1 just eight minutes after the restart but Ryan Gravenberch hit the bar from close range.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked far more composed with the lead and should have taken their chances to put the game beyond the hosts.

However, much against the run of play, Lewis Dunk scored in the 78th minute to make it 2-2. The Seagulls then squandered a golden opportunity late on when Joao Pedro fired over the bar from close range as both sides settled with a point.

The result meant Liverpool stayed fourth with 17 points from 8 games while Brighton stay sixth with a point behind.

Liverpool would know that they should have secured three points following last week’s controversial loss against Tottenham.

The Reds will host Everton in a huge Merseyside derby after the International break while Brighton face a stern test away at Manchester City.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images