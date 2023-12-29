Looking forward to the next transfer window, Brentford needs a power boost.

Ivan Toney is a top player for the English national team. He looks likely to leave west London when his extended absence ends on Jan. 16. Bryan Mbeumo, the club’s current leading scorer, is also out until March with an ankle injury.

Many teams are keeping an eye on Toney as they seek a central striker during the next transfer window. His skill and the lack of competition at the position have piqued the curiosity of top clubs like as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham.

He has an eight-month ban for violating betting regulations. Brentford is ready to conduct business after adjusting to his absence. Numerous teams intensified their pursuit in anticipation of the upcoming removal of that ban.

The most probable destination has always been Chelsea. However, to comply with Profit and Sustainability regulations, they need to make a lot of sales in January.

And that’s before they ever consider making a purchase, particularly for a player with a projected upfront value of $76 million and a potential total worth of $102 million. Also changing the race is the fact that Chelsea has been underperforming when compared to Arsenal.

The opportunity to challenge for the Premier League championship this season is presented to Mikel Arteta’s squad. That is why, according to The Independent, they are now the English striker’s first choice.

Brandon Vazquez set for Premier League move to Brentford

Brentford wants to add a striker during the January transfer window, The Telegraph reports.

The eight months that Toney was suspended for violating the betting regulations of the Football Association will end next month. At the end of the summer transfer window, he will still have one year remaining on his contract and is likely to garner attention from other teams.

Whatever happens with the player’s future, the Bees are already planning for a multitude of possible outcomes by adding strikers to their roster. They will reportedly continue to do so even if he remains.

As a result, Brentford is keeping an eye on several strikers, including American international Brandon Vazquez. The report goes on to say that they are prepared to put pen to paper on a deal for Vazquez, even if the 25-year-old is returning to the field.

The transatlantic transfer is something FC Cincinnati is on board with. The Ohio club supports its striker’s goal to play in Europe.

Cincinnati’s star striker

Following his time with Atalanta as a youth, Vazquez, now 25 years old, has been a member of FC Cincinnati’s Major League Soccer team since 2020. His goalscoring tally has increased to 36 in the last two seasons. He also scored in the Conference Finals versus Columbus, but his team ultimately lost 3-2.

Vazquez had a breakthrough year in 2022. The 25-year-old striker narrowly missed a berth on the USMNT‘s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. His goal record for his nation is four goals in eight games. He has since been a regular in Gregg Berhalter’s team.

German clubs have been keeping tabs on the rising star. In Spain, Real Betis has an interest in Vazquez. January could see a spike in offers for him.

PHOTOS: IMAGO