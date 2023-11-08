After losing the Copa Libertadores final against Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro, Boca Juniors head coach Jorge Almiron decided to stand down from his position.

Boca Juniors lost the opportunity to win its first Copa Libertadores since 2007. John Kennedy’s extra-time goal allowed Fluminense to win its first Copa Libertadores crown in a thrilling final. The goal scored in the 99th minute of extra time was the difference as Fluminense defeated Boca 2-1 to win the annual continental club championship for the first time.

Club members and fans were informed of the managerial change, which was framed as a personal choice, via social media late at night. Informing the club of their departure around 9 o’clock that night, the 52-year-old coach and his staff, whose contracts were set to expire after the season, resigned.

How did Jorge Almiron fare with Boca Juniors as coach?

In a public statement, Boca Juniors expressed gratitude to Almiron and his coaching staff for their efforts and good fortune in the future. It is believed that the Argentine manager decided after returning from Brazil and meeting with Boca Juniors vice president and former player, Juan Roman Riquelme.

Discontent on the team played a role in this. Many pointed to Almiron’s tactical choices in the championship game on Saturday as a possible catalyst. Nicolas Figal, an Argentine defender, was furious when Almiron pulled him off in the 112th minute. TV cameras caught his reaction to the decision.

After Hugo Ibarra, another Argentine, left Boca in April, they turned to Jorge Almiron. The 52-year-old boss had a rough season overall, losing both Classicos against River Plate.

Despite their progress in the Copa Libertadores, it was unable to conceal the underlying issues or problems within the team. Boca did not win any of its knockout-round games in regulation time. It only advanced because of penalty kick victories on three occasions. It beat Argentine side Racing Club, Nacional of Uruguay and Brazilian giant Palmeiras on spot kicks.

Almiron coached a variety of teams, including those in his native country. For example, he oversaw Independiente, Lanus, and San Lorenzo. In Saudi Arabia, Almiron was the manager of Al Shabab. His resume includes stops in Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Colombia and Saudi Arabia

What now for the club?

His greatest famous achievement came at Lanus. He earned three local championships in 2016 and guided the club to the Copa Libertadores final in 2017.

The future of Xeneize’s coaching position is up in the air. It is unclear if Boca’s previous interim coach, Mariano Herron, will continue in charge for the rest of the season. Or, Boca can bring on a new head coach. When setting their annual goals, Boca Juniors prioritized reclaiming the Copa Libertadores championship for the second time.

Regrouping is necessary if the squad is going to make a run in the remaining games. Boca is in the Copa Argentina and the Copa de la Liga. Presently, Boca is an underdog in both of those competitions. Yet, each represents a chance for Boca to qualify for next season’s Copa Libertadores.

