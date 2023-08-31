After scoring two goals in Sunday’s victory, Darwin Núñez said he owes his success to Marcelo Bielsa. The Uruguayan attacker scored late twice for the reduced Liverpool rallied for a 2-1 victory against Newcastle.

This was the third game this season in which Núñez has been selected to the substitutes’ bench. As a second-half substitution, though, he left an impression on coach Jurgen Klopp.

The 24-year-old substituted in at the 77th minute and scored four minutes later to make it a tie game. Another excellent finish in the third minute of stoppage time sealed a memorable victory for his side, the Reds.

Núñez started third successive EPL match on bench

After coming off the bench in every game this season, his impressive performance has prompted fans to demand that he start the next match against Aston Villa at home. Despite the team’s victory against Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp cited the necessity for “stability” as the reason for keeping the $87 million star on the bench.

The attacker is said to be working hard to become better, and he has now disclosed the positive effects of recent discussions with his new international boss, Marcelo Bielsa. Fifteen months after being let go from Leeds, Bielsa was hired as manager of Uruguay in May.

What did Darwin Núñez say of Marcelo Bielsa?

“Bielsa showed me some things that seem positive to improve. I hope to meet him next week and do my best for the team,” Núñez told Sport 890.

“Some things he thinks are better. Like, when the opposing team is behind, not to run in front of the second center-back: to run behind so that he loses the mark. It was a very good chat with him. It’s a new stage with the national team and I hope it goes well.”

“The minutes that I have to play I always try to give my best. When I have to be on the bench, I go in angry in a good way because I always want to demonstrate. The hug with Klopp after the game shows the good relationship there is. I’m very happy for my moment. I always prepare myself in the best way for when it’s my turn.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo