Marcelo Bielsa looks set to return to the sidelines soon as the Uruguay national team manager. On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano stated the former Leeds United coach is about to sign his contract with the South American team’s federation. The agreement is reportedly all agreed between the two sides. Now, it just needs an official signature.

Team member claims deal just needs a signature

Uruguayan soccer association member Jorge Casales revealed the completion of the deal to the Associated Press. “The only thing missing is the signature,” Casales stated on Thursday. “We are bringing in someone who we know will leave us a legacy that goes beyond the 90 minutes of a match.”

Bielsa has not managed a team since departing Leeds in February of 2022. The 67-year-old Argentine coach has previously been linked with a plethora of jobs, including the USMNT. However, it seems as if the Yanks must continue their search for a permanent head coach.

Despite being out of a job for over a year, Bielsa has a lot of solid experience in the role. He previously coached Argentina’s national team from 1998 to 2004. Bielsa then transitioned to Chile’s national team, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lazio, Lille, and finally Leeds.

Bielsa to take over talented group

Uruguay is currently ranked No. 16 in the world by FIFA. This is the third-highest spot among South American sides and only behind powerhouses Argentina and Brazil. La Celeste has a talented roster highlighted by striker trio Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, and Edinson Cavani. LaLiga duo Federico Valverde and Ronald Araujo also feature in the Uruguayan team.

Bielsa’s first match in charge could be in June. The team may play Nicaragua and Cuba in friendly matches later next month. However, its next competitive fixtures are not until the fall. La Celeste will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification against Chile and Ecuador in September.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images