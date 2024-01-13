It wouldn’t be unfair to say Bayern’s summer transfer window was utterly disorganized, and this could actually benefit Barcelona.

German manager Thomas Tuchel wanted a defensive midfielder, but they were unable to get one.

The Bavarians acted in a last-ditch effort to acquire Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. With the Premier League team, they had decided on a price.

But, Fulham were unable to find a suitable alternative for the Portuguese ace. Thus, the deal fell through after he passed the medical checks in Munich. Despite posing for every shot in Bayern kit, the disheartened 28-year-old returned to London.

Although Palhinha eventually signed a new contract, rumors of a move to Bayern remained constant. It was thought that during the winter transfer window, the German champions would make him a fresh offer. But Munich have now reportedly rethought their strategy and shifted focus to other areas that need reinforcement.

Just recently, Tuchel spoke clean about their lack of interest in acquiring a midfielder during the winter transfer window. As a result, his side have reportedly opted not to re-bid for Palhinha, via German news outlet Sky Sports. So, staying put at Fulham is the likely outcome for the Portuguese midfielder.

The article goes on to say that the Reds thought the transfer of Palhinha to Munich would be an extremely costly one. During the summer, the Bavarian club reached an agreement to acquire him for $71 million. Even in January, the Cottagers would have wanted a comparable price.

What did Palhinha say about his possible Fulham exit?

Through it all, Palhinha has been an invaluable asset to Marco Silva’s squad this season. Over 21 games across all competitions, he has recorded two goals and one assist.

Bayern Munich will not go back in for Palhinha, with the Bavarian club instead opting to sign Eric Dier, who has the ability to play in defensive midfield

But the 24-capped Portugal international has again teased about his future after saying he wants to leave England “someday.” Now, as a result, rumors about his future have returned.

“I’ve always said that I feel the love that the supporters have for me,” Palhinha said ahead of his side’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg with Liverpool. I know that someday I will leave Fulham. I want to give everything. I’m always 100% professional here, and I will do my job every time that I play for Fulham.

“This is why I always wanted to come here: to come to the best league in the world. My family looked for the best league for my game and where I fit better. It’s something that is important for me and for the club, because they’ve never won this cup. When you win a title — it can be Carabao [Cup], can be FA Cup – every title is important.”

Could Bayern’s loss be Barcelona’s gain?

Catalan outlet SPORT suggest that Barcelona are the team that would be most interested in signing him if he were to leave his current club. They also add that the midfielder has made them his top club preference.

Unfortunately, the Spaniards’ financial woes mean that they cannot afford to pay the exorbitant salary that Palhinha agreed with Fulham last September. The deal is valid until June 2028 and includes a further possibility of another season.

‘Personal and sporting factors’ reportedly entice the midfielder to join Barcelona at Camp Nou. However, the Englishmen will likely seek a transfer price of $63 million.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Action Plus : IMAGO / FC Bayern München