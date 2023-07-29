Bayern Munich has apparently turned their attention towards Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. The German giants have been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane, but that deal will have to wait. Spurs brass has pushed back a meeting with Bayern to discuss Kane’s transfer. With the superstar striker on the back burner, it looks like the Bundesliga champions are now focused on Raya.

Goalkeeper ready to move on from Bees

Sky Sports is reporting that Bayern has opened talks with Brentford regarding the goalkeeper. Raya has been linked with a move away from the Premier League side for much in the summer. In fact, the Spaniard previously declared that he is ready to “make the next step” in his playing career.

“I have ambitions to make the next step in my career. I want to try to win titles and to compete in Europe in the next couple of years,” Raya told The Times in June. “I’m 27 now and I feel like I’m at the point in my career when I want to make that step up. There are options out there but it’s not just my ambitions, the club also needs to let me go.”

Nevertheless, Brentford has so far priced clubs out of a potential move after valuing the keeper at around $51 million. Fellow English duo Spurs and Manchester United were both previously interested in Raya. Bees brass has, however, not budged on their asking price for the player. Both teams eventually moved on to other targets.

Raya could be latest goalkeeping transfer merry-go-round

Bayern has entered talks with Brentford as their own keeper is linked with a transfer as well. Yann Sommer is expected to depart the Bundesliga club for Inter Milan. The Italian side just recently sold their star shot-stopper Andre Onana to the aforementioned Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if Bayern is willing to pay the $51 million to sign Raya. However, the Bees have claimed that they will not be lowering the asking price for their star. This is despite the fact that they have already signed a new keeper this summer. The west London club signed Mark Flekken from Freiburg in a deal worth around $14 million.

Photo: IMAGO / News Images