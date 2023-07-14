Daniel Levy will host Harry Kane negotiations with travelling representatives of Bayern Munich in the coming days.

Christian Falk of Sport Bild claims that Bayern Munich have informed the Spurs chairman of their desire to purchase Harry Kane this summer.

Members of the Bavarian club’s upper management met with their Spurs counterparts in London in an effort to negotiate a deal. At this time nothing has been agreed and Kane will travel to Australia with Tottenham on Friday evening

“Bayern and Tottenham officials had a meeting in London today over Harry Kane. A ‘high-ranking’ delegation (including CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe, the Technical Director) from Bayern sat at the negotiating table with Daniel Levy. There has been no breakthrough yet, but Bayern remain optimistic a deal would happen this summer”, Falk said.

Bayern need to up their game in Harry Kane negotiations

Kane still has a year remaining on his contract, although he has been linked to a number of European teams. Nonetheless, the Bavarian club have emerged as the frontrunners in the battle.

Ultimately, an opening offer of $79 million wasn’t enough. Even though Levy has already told top clubs that their forward is not for sale, he would consider bids above $131 million for him.

Reports suggest that If Bayern can go beyond the most recently rejected sum of $92 million, then Spurs could be flexible on the fee.

Spurs risk losing Kane for free next season

Despite Spurs’ poor season as a team, the striker had another outstanding individual year. He helped the team by scoring 37 goals, setting a new English record for goals scored in a single season.

The England international will go with the team to Australia and the Far East for pre-season training.

Their new coach Ange Postecoglu has been clear that Kane would still be considered the player in his 2023/24 plans. With the possibility of a free agency move in 2024, it maybe become financially impossible to turn down German advances.

