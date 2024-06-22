Bayern Munich have landed the first blow of the summer transfer market, beating Chelsea to the signing of Michael Olise.

According to multiple sources, Olise has chosen Munich as his next destination, turning down lucrative offers from fellow English clubs.

Michael Olise’s career trajectory has been impressive. The 22-year-old winger began his youth career at Chelsea; before moving to Manchester City and eventually making his senior breakthrough at Reading.

He joined Crystal Palace in 2021, where he quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout young talents. Last season, despite an injury-hit campaign, he managed to score ten goals and provide six assists in just 19 appearances; highlighting his potential and effectiveness on the field.

Chelsea, in particular, showed considerable interest in bringing the Frenchman back to Stamford Bridge.

The club even reportedly held talks with Palace and even offered a competitive financial package to the player.

However, the financial elements of Olise’s contract demands, which included a release clause of around $75 million, proved to be a stumbling block for the Blues.

Ultimately, Chelsea deemed the deal financially unfeasible and withdrew from the race as it didn’t fit within their wage structure.

Manchester United and Newcastle also expressed strong interest in Olise. Yet, Bayern Munich’s allure, coupled with their willingness to meet Crystal Palace’s financial demands, allowed them a free run to secure the winger’s signature.

Sky Germany and The Athletic indicate that Bayern have reached an agreement to sign Olise for a fee of $64 million, including add-ons.

Third player from London clubs to leave for Bayern

For the Bavarians, bolstering their attack was a primary objective in this summer’s transfer window.

The potential acquisition of Michael Olise aligns with their strategy of integrating young, dynamic talent into their squad.

Olise’s versatility and ability to operate effectively on the wings make him a valuable addition to Bayern’s attacking arsenal.

His decision to join Bayern Munich underscores the club’s attractiveness to top-tier talent and their ambition to maintain dominance in the Bundesliga and compete fiercely in the UEFA Champions League. Moving to the Allianz Arena is a significant step in the 22-year-old’s career.

The winger is expected to sign a contract that will keep him at in the Bundesliga until 2029. This long-term commitment reflects both the club’s belief in Olise’s potential and the player’s confidence in the project’s direction under new head coach Vincent Kompany. Olise follows in the footsteps of other prominent players like Harry Kane and Eric Dier, who have moved from London to Bavaria in recent times.

Another strong player to follow suit?

In addition to pursuing Olise, Bayern Munich have also been linked with Inter Milan’s midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Bild suggests that Vincent Kompany’s side are also in advanced talks with Calhanoglu, who has had a stellar season with Inter.

The Turkish international, known for his playmaking abilities and scoring prowess, would add significant depth and creativity to Bayern’s midfield.

The 30-year-old, who was born and raised in Germany, has expressed interest in returning to the Bundesliga, TRT Sports claim. The midfielder’s current contract with the Nerazzuri runs until 2027, but Bayern’s financial strength makes a potential deal feasible.

A four-year deal with a base salary of €8 million and annual incentives is reportedly on the table, Inter News add. Inter, having signed Calhanoglu on a free transfer stand to make a substantial profit if the deal goes through.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Colorsport : IMAGO / Marco Canoniero