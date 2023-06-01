The National Women’s Soccer League will be adding a San Francisco Bay Area team in 2024, and now we know what it will be called – Bay FC.

The name “Bay Football Club” was unveiled alongside the team branding Thursday. Notably, the club includes USWNT alumni Brandi Chastain, Danielle Slaton, Leslie Osborne and Aly Wagner among its co-founders.



In the official press release, Wagner noted “Bay FC will be a uniting force, building a culture of belonging and shared pride. We will be a beacon of hope and connection, welcoming and embracing people of all backgrounds. While community is our foundation, our love of football is our reason for being. Bay FC will have the fire to be the best, and we will show up every day with intensity, competitiveness, passion and a drive to win.”

A closer look at Bay FC

The main element of the visual identity is a stylized “B” in an old-English font. The left side of the icon features a representation of the Golden Gate Bridge. Various other elements were also released that utilize the “B” element. This includes a round crest that features the full club name.

The club color palette is navy, fog grey, and a red that evokes the famous “International Orange” color of the Golden Gate. The Golden Gate Bridge color and imagery are probably the most recognizable visual from the region. But considering the name of the club, perhaps using the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in the design would have been more appropriate.



The navy/orange colors and gothic “B” symbol have some fans drawing comparisons to baseball’s Detroit Tigers. Overall, it’s an okay brand. The Bridge “B” is a strong icon, but the name and official crest seem a little bland. It’s certainly not at the level of Gotham FC, Racing Louisville, or Angel City FC in terms of recent NWSL branding efforts.

It’s not yet known where the club will play. But the launch video included shots of both Kezar Stadium in San Francisco and San Jose’s PayPal Park. Kezar currently hosts USL League Two side San Francisco City FC. PayPal Park is home to the San Jose Earthquakes of MLS.

Bay FC will not be alone for long on the women’s pro soccer scene in the region. The Oakland Soul have been announced as a future team in USL’s Super League, aiming to launch in 2024 as a first division women’s league. That club hopes to play at a temporary stadium adjacent to the Oakland Coliseum, if approved.

What do you think of the name and logo for the NWSL’s latest expansion team? Let us know in the comments!