Robert Lewandowski scored the winner as Barcelona beat Villareal 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller in the La Liga on Sunday evening.

A topsy-turvy game saw Barcelona take a two-goal advantage in the first fifteen minutes before the home side responded to make it 3-2 early in the second half.

Xavi’s men scored twice in four minutes to grab all three points in a perfect advertisement for attacking football from both sides.

Gavi opened the scoring

Despite Villareal starting well, it was Gavi who opened the scoring on the day in the 12th minute.

Yamine Lamal played a wonderful deep cross from which Gavi nodded in to give Barcelona the goal against the run of play.

Three minutes later, Frenkie De Jong finished off a wonderful team move as the Blaugrana were in complete control of the proceedings.

Argentine defender Juan Foyth pulled a goal back for the hosts with a thumping header from a corner that left Marc-Andre ter Stegen no chance between the goalposts.

Five minutes before halftime, the El Madrigal went into elation as the hosts equalized.

Tied at halftime

Alexander Sorloth finished from close range as both sides headed into halftime tied at two apiece.

Villareal completed the comeback in the 50th minute. Alex Baena steered his first time effort right into the bottom corner past ter Stegen as Villareal looked to have turned the game on its head.

However, Xavi’s side refused to be beaten and the reigning Champions showed their gusto as they pulled level in the 68th minute.

Substitute Ferran Torres made it 3-3 with a well taken side foot finish before Lewandowski finished the comeback three minutes later.

The Polish striker reacted first to latch on to a loose ball in the penalty box and finished with ease to give his side a huge three points on the day.

Barcelona, buoyed by the result, will travel to Osasuna next weekend. Villareal will look to bounce back from this narrow loss as they take on Cadiz.

Photo credit: IMAGO / nogueirafoto