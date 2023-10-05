The difficulties Barcelona had during the summer transfer window were more than just a lack of success in registering players.

At the last minute, they were able to finalize the registration of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix this summer. This is a tough position for a club with the Blaugrana’s financial condition. The club ultimately resorted to extreme means to bolster its roster. Abde also left permanently, while Ansu Fati went to Brighton on loan.

This may be due in large part to trying to keep salaries under budget. Still, President Joan Laporta put up a bank guarantee to ensure the deals went through. These piecemeal transactions may have brought together previously unrelated factors, but the big picture remains precarious.

Barcelona‘s upper management acknowledges the current impasse will continue for at least another summer.

Barcelona set to balance books in the summer of 2024

The Catalan giant’s financial situation remains dire. It remains $282 million over the yearly expenditure limit LaLiga sets. Financial difficulties have arisen as a result of the club’s relocation to the Olympic Stadium while Camp Nou undergoes redevelopment.

That’s why, per Sport, the Blaugrana are reportedly willing to give up a crucial cog in the machine. Deco, the club’s new sporting director, will make the decision on which players to trade. He will prioritize those who have seen the fewest playing minutes.

Deco plans to start the purge in the summer of 2024 to ensure the squad’s flow is not disrupted come January. The club is trying to balance its books without pulling any further financial levers, thus they are putting all first-team players up for sale.

Who would leave team for good?

Reports listed Ansu Fati as a potential departure from Barcelona in the summer of 2024. Premier League club Brighton is currently hosting the Spanish international player on loan.

Xavi Herenandez’s side is also willing to part with a central defender and has its sights set on Girona’s Eric Garcia, who has been a rock at the back for them this season. If the club is unable to sell the players for a substantial profit, the management may consider alternative choices in the middle or at top of the formation.

The club’s sporting director, Deco, wants to avoid disrupting the team’s flow in the middle of the season, therefore he intends to make significant changes to the roster this summer. Xavi’s influx of youthful talent necessitates frequent player rotations, making these players essential for Barcelona’s success.

