Our Minnesota United TV schedule has every game in every competition for MLS’s Loons.

The Loons joined MLS as the latest in a long line of Minnesota pro soccer outfits.

Minnesota United TV Schedule

Minnesota United on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, October 21 09:00 PM ET Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC ( MLS ) MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass



Founded: 2010 (First MLS Season 2017)

Stadium: Allianz Field

Manager: Adrian Heath

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: NASL (2011), NASL regular season (2014)

Where Can I Watch the MNU Match?

All MLS matches, including playoffs, are on MLS Season Pass, in English, Spanish, and French (for games featuring Montréal, Toronto, or Vancouver).

Nationally-televised matches can be found weekly on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes.

Watch Minnesota United on MLS Season Pass:

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is, as of 2023, on various platforms. The Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock featured matches.

Leagues Cup is on MLS Season Pass as well. A selection of matches are televised nationally on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup competition is shown across FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

Minnesota United History

A long, stop and go, history of pro soccer, under many names, has led to Minnesota United.

Way back in the 1970s, the Minnesota Kicks played in the original NASL. That club folded in 1981. However they were soon replaced for the NASL’s final season in 1984, when the Fort Lauderdale Strikers moved north due to no adequate indoor venue for arena soccer existing at the time in southern Florida. They would play until 1988 in the indoor MISL league.

In 1990, a team that can arguably be considered the start of the current club was founded. The Minnesota Thunder started as an independent all-star team, before joining the USISL in 1993. They joined the A-League, today’s USL Championship, in 1997. In 2009, the club was a part of the group of teams that would become the new NASL, but this never came to fruition. The Thunder were replaced by the NSC Minnesota Stars in 2010, with the team owned by the National Sports Center, where the Thunder and Stars played.

But for the inaugural 2011 NASL season, the team became league-owned. On a shoestring budget and skeleton staff, they managed to win the league title. This arrangement continued for 2012, but under yet another new name, Minnesota Stars FC. They almost won it all again, this time however falling to the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the finals.

However, despite not getting another trophy, their underdog story and on-field success arguably saved soccer in Minnesota. The club caught the eye of Bill McGuire, who purchased the team in November 2012. They were rebranded before the following season as Minnesota United FC.

Joining MLS

In 2015, the club was announced to be joining Major League Soccer for 2017. They triumphed over a competing local bid backed by the owners of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings (who would eventually go on to own Orlando City). The Loons became one of just two teams from the 2011-2017 NASL to join MLS. And they are the only, to date, team to join MLS from a lower division and keep their existing team crest as well as their name and colors.

Minnesota began MLS life at TCF Bank Stadium, but moved to the state of the art Allianz Field in 2019. The ground is located in Midway, MN, about halfway between the two major cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

