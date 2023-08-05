Sergiño Dest’s lackluster performance on Barcelona’s pre-season tour has led many to believe that he will soon be leaving the club for good.

The defender said before the Blaugrana left for their pre-season tour of the United States that coach Xavi Hernandez had promised him playing time. The 22-year-old right back did get playing time throughout the trip, but he was notably underwhelming.

Since this is the case, the club apparently wants to remove him from the payroll as soon as possible. The lack of bidders created a scenario whereby Dest’s contract would be terminated.

Barcelona refuse to cut ties with Dest

Dest’s representatives were stunned by this, as reported by beIN SPORTS correspondent Achraf Ben Ayad. People around the player are livid this would even be an option.

Given the club’s current financial state and their need to create income, Dest will not be free. Therefore, the Catalans are now extending offers to many teams in the hopes of finding a buyer for the 22-year-old right-back from the United States.

According to The Athletic, the La Liga winners want about $11 million to part with him. Meanwhile, Barcelona will not completely rule out the prospect of loaning him out again.

Value has fallen significantly from what Spanish club paid in 2020

Although it has long been expected that Barcelona would lose Dest, his future remains up in the air. Just three summers ago, he was transferred from Ajax to Camp Nou in a deal valued at around $23 million.

The United States men’s national team (USMNT) star was seen as talented enough to become the club’s starting right back for the foreseeable future.

However, he hasn’t lived up to the hype. Due to poor performances, he was on loan with AC Milan in the hopes of a turnaround.

Dest is not a viable choice for Europe’s top clubs, and his value has sunk as a result.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto