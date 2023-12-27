In preparation for his transfer to the Catalan club, Vitor Roque touched down in Barcelona on Wednesday. This coming Friday afternoon, he will join the first team for training.

Subject to Roque‘s formal registration with the club, his arrival, after a $43.6 million agreement from Brazilian club Athletico-PR, is practically finalized.

The club’s announcement included the following brief statement: “He’s here. Vitor Roque landed in Barcelona early on Wednesday morning and is enjoying his first few hours as a Barca player in the Catalan capital. The Brazilian striker, who is signing a contract until 30 June 2031, has a buyout clause set at 500 million euros.”

On Wednesday, the club’s social media channels showed Vitor Roque when he arrived in the city. Afterward, he headed to the club facilities for the standard medical evaluation. That included taking his height and running on the treadmill.

“I cannot wait to get started. I’m here to learn from this group and to score goals. It’s a dream come true,” he said.

When is the expected date of his LaLiga debut?

Along with Xavi and the rest of the squad, Vitor Roque will return to training on December 29 after the holiday break. An open training session the next day will provide him with another opportunity to meet the supporters.

Meanwhile, January 3 is the official date of the Braziulian’s introduction. Then, all eyes will be on Jan. 4, when LaLiga returns, and the team faces Las Palmas. Spanish newspaper Diario AS has it that Vitor Roque might make his game debut then.

Barcelona almost had to wait until the summer transfer window or try to get Roque in the winter. His prompt arrival is partly because of Gavi’s injury, which will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Roque is just 18 years old and will be experiencing a great lot of change in his life, apart from the game itself. Thus, Barcelona preferred that he gradually acclimate to the squad and give himself time to settle in.

That may not be an option for him. The Blaurgana’s goalscoring woes and current LaLiga position of fourth demand change. Roque may earn more playing time now that Lewandowski is showing his age. While he recovers from his long-term injury, Barcelona will need to keep an eye on his playing time.

What jersey number will he wear for Barcelona?

The 18-year-old forward will wear the No. 19 jersey. Franck Kessie was the last to wear that number for Barcelona. Before Kessie, the No. 19 jersey also belonged to Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres.

Also, in the early stages of his career with Barcelona, legendary player Lionel Messi also wore it. Starting in January, Roque will continue a tradition that includes Patrick Kluivert and others who have worn the No. 19 jersey for Barcelona.

Because of his youth, impending move to a foreign nation, and unfamiliar league, Xavi Hernandez already asked for patience from the club’s newest acquisition. Nonetheless, his coming is certainly thrilling, and fans will be anxious to see his play in action without delay.

PHOTO: IMAGO