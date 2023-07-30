Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-0 to grab their first preseason win on Saturday evening in front of a packed AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

A record 82,026 fans watched the game, the highest soccer attendance at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium.

The highly anticipated El Clasico was watched by fans worldwide, and it could very well be an eye-opener for FIFA as the venue is in the running to host the 2026 World Cup Final.

Barcelona start strongest

Barcelona started the better of the two sides, dominating the game in the first twenty minutes. Oriol Romeu almost gave Blaugrana the lead in the fifth minute, but his spectacular shot hit the crossbar.

Xavi’s side took the lead in the 15th minute when Ousmane Dembele finished an excellent set-piece move. The Frenchman, however, is expected to leave the Spanish giants in favor of a move to Paris St Germain in the coming days.

Madrid should have restored parity minutes later from the spot, but Vinicus Jr’s penalty hit the crossbar. Carlo Ancelotti’s side had the better of the opportunities of the half, but when Rodrygo wasted a glorious opportunity before Vinicus Jr hit the crossbar again. Barcelona went into halftime with their noses in front.

Ferman Lopez steals the show

Barcelona played a much more attacking game in the second half, with Xavi bringing on several attack-minded players. Despite Madrid’s best efforts to get back into the game, substitute Fermin Lopez stole the show with his late appearance.

The 20-year-old academy graduate scored a world-class goal with his weaker left foot in the 85th minute to double his side’s advantage on the night.

Six minutes later, Lopez became a provider with a wonderful looping ball for striker Ferran Torres.

Torres expertly chipped the ball over the onrushing Thibaut Courtois before slotting it into an empty net for his second goal in preseason, sealing a dominant 3-0 win for his side.

