Australia is among the candidates to host the second edition of the FIFA Club World Cup. In 2025, the United States will host 32 clubs from across the world. Australia wants to be the second nation to host this tournament that is replacing the annual Club World Cup.

Recently, Australia backed out of the bidding to host the 2034 men’s World Cup. In doing so, it confirmed Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host. Instead, Australia said it wanted to focus on other tournaments. For example, Australia wants to host the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup after hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The other tournament Australia named was the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. Focusing on hosting that tournament is cheaper and sooner than the 2034 World Cup.

The Standard reports Australia spent $30 million on its bid for the 2022 World Cup. That received just one vote. Therefore, it crashed out of the host bidding process in the first round. It would be a battle for Australia to financially compete against Saudi Arabia, which appeared to be the only country interested in hosting the 2034 World Cup.

That left the 2029 Club World Cup, which could be a grand success with so many teams involved. At 32 competitors, top teams from across the world will compete in this tournament. For example, the 2025 edition in the United States will bring 12 teams from UEFA and six from CONMEBOL. As of the end of 2023, that includes the likes of Chelsea, Palmeiras, Manchester City, Flamengo and Real Madrid. In addition to the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League winner, the eight highest-ranked teams by FIFA will compete. That could lead to titanic clashes in the United States in the summer of 2025.

Australia looking at Club World Cup, not World Cup

Come 2029, the outlook of Europe’s elite clubs may change. The same applies to the state of soccer in South America, North America and the always-changing Asia. If more stars continue to move to Saudi Arabia, for example, there will be added intrigue in a global club competition.

Australia wants to cash in on that potential tourism and interest in a non-international team tournament. Plus, depending on the success of the competition in the United States four years prior, the Club World Cup could be a great success.

Not ruling out future World Cups

Despite passing on the 2034 edition, Australia sees itself as a major contender for World Cups after that. The earliest option for it to host would be 2040, which seems like a lifetime from now. Yet, there are more pressing tournaments and competitions at hand. Like the United States, Australia is hosting the Olympics soon after the Club World Cup. While Los Angeles is hosting the games in 2028, Brisbane is the summer host for 2032.

Therefore, hosting the Club World Cup would give Australia an impressive array of tournaments, especially if it can draw in the Asian Women’s Cup. Selection for the 2029 Club World Cup will make Australia go up against Morocco and other nations interested in hosting. There is no timetable for selection by FIFA.

PHOTOS: IMAGO