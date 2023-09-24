Atletico Madrid stunned Real Madrid 3-1 on Sunday evening to hand Carlo Ancelotti’s side their first league defeat of the season.

The result meant the Galacticos’ perfect start to the season was over as Diego Simeone’s side showed their clinical finishing up front. The Rojiblancos climbed up to fifth with the win with 10 points in their kitty from the opening five games.

Morata scores the opener

It was Alvaro Morata who gave his side the perfect start in the 4th minute. The Spanish striker expertly diverted Samuel Lino’s pinpoint inswinging cross in the far post to send the home fans into elation.

Antoine Griezmann should have made it 2-0 just minutes later but put his free header wide of target from just 10 yards.

The French midfielder, however, atoned for his mistake as this time he put a free header into the back of the net from Saul’s cross.

The hosts could have extended their lead had it not been for Real goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who made a fine save to keep out Saul’s low effort.

Toni Kroos then halved the deficit for Real with a smashing finish from the edge of the box to give the visitors hope going into halftime.

The Galacticos then had an Eduardo Camavinga goal ruled out after VAR intervened as Antonio Rudiger had strayed into an offside position.

Simeone’s side regained their two-goal cushion just seconds after the restart. Morata once again powered his header past Kepa from Saul’s curling cross. Mario Hermoso then struck the post from Griezmann’s cross as Real survived.

Real couldn’t garner any clear-cut opportunities to get back into the game as Atletico ran out comfortable winners in the end.

The win will be a massive boost for Simeone who can now rally his troops to kickstart an inconsistent season. Ancelotti, meanwhile, will hope his side can bounce back from defeat next weekend when they host Las Palmas.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto