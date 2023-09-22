Martin Odegaard has become the latest Arsenal star to sign a long-term contract extension with the club. The club captain has been a smash hit since his arrival from Real Madrid in 2021. Although he joined the north London outfit on a loan, the Gunners made it a permanent deal for $40 million. Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale, and Reiss Nelson all signed fresh deals this year as well.

“Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons,” Odegaard said on Friday. “Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that. I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.”

Arsenal rewards Odegaard with huge deal

The five-year contract will reportedly make Odegaard the highest-paid player in the Arsenal team. According to Mail Sport, the attacking midfielder will rake in over $365,000 each week. Saka is, however, also earning similar wages with his recent extension as well. Nevertheless, re-signing Odegaard was vital for manager Mikel Arteta’s club.

“Martin signing a new long-term contract is such good news for everyone connected with Arsenal,” claimed Arteta. “He is our captain and a hugely respected person at our club, who is a great role model and professional, bringing quality and maturity in everything he does. On the pitch, as everyone has seen, Martin is a young player of top quality who consistently contributes at a such a high level.”

A giant leap in career during 2022/23 season

Despite early struggles in Madrid, Odegaard has developed into one of the top attacking midfielders in the world at Arsenal. After a solid freshman campaign in north London, the Norway international produced a spectacular 2022/23 season, scoring 15 goals and adding seven assists.

The dynamic midfielder was the club’s Player of the Season following the successful campaign. Odegaard’s stellar season also propelled him to a place in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year and a Ballon d’Or nomination as well.

