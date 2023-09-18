Three top Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Israel and RB Salzburg’s teenage talent Oscar Gloukh. The 19-year-old performed well with the Israel national team during Euro 2024 qualifying in the recent international window. Gloukh has played a huge role in Israel’s recent success in qualifying. He has two goals in the side’s last four games. In that span, Israel has picked up 10 out of 12 points. As a result, it climbed up to third in Group I of qualifying.

Due to Gloukh’s performances, three of the Premier League’s elites are in on a potential transfer for the Israeli talent. Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal see Gloukh as a potential transfer target in the January transfer window. He only joined RB Salzburg this past January in a deal worth around $7 million. However, elite clubs targeted the talent.

Then playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax had an interest in Oscar Gloukh. He eventually settled on Salzburg despite the late interest from the Camp Nou club. Now, these Premier League clubs sent scouts to watch Gloukh on international duty.

Each sees the attacking midfielder as a prospect for the future. As a teenager, Gloukh still has great potential to grow. Even then, he is already providing with Salzburg. He has a goal and three assists in eight games across two competitions this season for Salzburg. Last season, he had two goals and two assists in his half-season with Salzburg.

Premier League clubs tracking Oscar Gloukh after youth success

Gloukh broke onto the scene with Israel at the UEFA U-21 European Championship. He helped Israel reach the semifinals of that competition. Israel finished second in the group featuring eventual champions England and Germany. Gloukh was the man of the match in a pivotal win over Czechia in the final group-stage game.

These three clubs will have different needs for Gloukh. For example, United’s lack of form and consistent injury woes would make the attacking midfielder more of a necessity. By comparison, Arsenal recently reloaded in the midfield. Liverpool could also use some depth in the attacking midfield.

