Arsenal fans are taking over Orlando, Florida this weekend in a brand new event. The inaugural Great Florida Goonerfest will span four days and includes a watch party for the club’s Premier League matchup with Aston Villa on, Saturday Dec. 9. However, the big game will only be part of the fun in Florida.

The event kicks off on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 7 with a mixer and kick-off party. The following day consists of a full day of gathering and (optional) drinking. First off, there are morning and afternoon meetups at two different area establishments. Attendees of the fan fest will then meet at an Irish pub in the evening for more fun.

Fan fest will also help raise funds for Cancer cause

Arsenal fans are, however, not necessarily just getting together to drink and cheer on their favorite club. Although, it is worth noting that beer is free at Friday night’s event (until two full kegs are tapped out). Those attending the festivities will also be raising funds for #KickCancer. Fans can purchase raffle tickets for the charity event to help the cause and win prizes. These tickets are $5 each, 5 for $20, and 15 for $50.

Among the prizes is a 2020/21 Arsenal team-signed jersey. Potential winners can also grab a brand new 2023/24 home Arsenal jersey, a retro Gunners jersey featuring a former legend, and several Arsenal-related books. There will also be specific beer specials for Gooners v. Cancer at the Friday night event as well.

Fan fest will extend to Sunday as Arsenal rivals play their matches

The festivities will then resume for Arsenal’s matchup with Villa on Saturday, December 9th. The big fixture kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Villa is under the leadership of former Gunners boss Unai Emery, which will put a little extra meaning in the game. Arsenal is currently leading the Premier League, but Villa has surprised many pundits and is also having a stellar season.

The final drawing of the raffle will also take place following the conclusion of the match. Fans can then continue the celebrations to a postgame party later Saturday afternoon and evening. The event, however, does not end with Saturday’s match.

Attendees of the Great Florida Goonerfest will get together one last time on Sunday morning to watch further Premier League action. This includes collectively rooting against Arsenal rivals Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur in their weekend matchups.

Several Arsenal America branches are organizing event

Tickets for the four-day fan fest are free. Those looking to attend can grab tickets at the official event’s website. Although reservations do not cost anything, visitors have the option to donate to Gooners v. Cancer when obtaining their tickets. Donating to the cause will earn raffle tickets for the aforementioned prizes.

While fans can stay at any area accommodation, organizers have recommended the Doubletree Downtown Orlando. The hotel’s rates are currently $133 per night.

Multiple Arsenal America branches are organizing the event. Arsenal America currently has dozens of branches in many different states across the country. Gunners fans can get together to watch matches and attend different events in their local areas.

PHOTOS: IMAGO