Uruguay grabbed a stunning 2-0 win over Argentina in the South American World Cup qualifier at the La Bombonera on Thursday evening. Marcelo Bielsa’s side was an absolute joy to watch as they dominated the reigning World Champions over the course of ninety minutes. The result also meant that Argentina lost their first game since their opening-day shock against Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The visitors opened the scoring late in the first half when Ronald Araujo netted from close range following poor Argentine defending while Darwin Nunez added a second late on to stun the La Albiceleste. Lionel Messi did strike the crossbar with a wonderful freekick in the second half but that was the closest the reigning World Champions came to get on the score sheet.
With this result, Uruguay move into second place in the points table in the qualifiers while Argentina still remain top despite the loss and will face arch-rivals Brazil next week.
This is the place for live updates as Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Luis Suarez and Uruguay in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying. Argentina and Uruguay are off to strong starts through four games in this qualifying cycle for the World Cup in 2026. Argentina leads the 10-nation table with 12 points through four games. Uruguay has two wins, a draw, and a loss for seven points. With a win over Brazil in the October international break, Uruguay owns the tiebreaker and occupies second in the table.
This time last year, both of these nations were competing at the World Cup in Qatar. In the summer of 2026, both Argentina and Uruguay figure to feature in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying for 2026, six teams get an automatic spot in the tournament proper. The seventh-place team will play in an intercontinental World Cup qualifier.
Therefore, both Argentina and Uruguay are in a comfortable spot to qualify. However, the sooner both nations lock up a spot in the tournament, the better. That puts added emphasis on a game against a top rival.
A live broadcast of Argentina against Uruguay is available on Telemundo for viewers in the United States. You can also stream the game on ViX, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.
Even though this game will be important because of the standings in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, it is also the first time Lionel Messi is playing Luis Suarez since news broke that the Uruguayan is coming to Inter Miami. The two spent years together at FC Barcelona. However, Luis Suarez will be playing in Major League Soccer with Messi at Inter Miami starting this coming season.
The two are longtime friends, and they regularly talk on the pitch during games even when they are on opposing sides. With no guarantees over either’s status to play at the World Cup in 2026, their international and club careers are both winding down. There is always a chance this is the last time these two players share a field.
Fortunately for fans, it comes in a game of significance. Argentina and Uruguay are old rivals, and this game should prove as lively as others in a feisty South American qualifying cycle.
PHOTO: IMAGO / Pressinphoto
Full Time: Argentina 0-2 Uruguay
An unbelievable Uruguayan performance as they beat the World Champions in their own den. Marcelo Bielsa has fully transformed this side. A tactical masterclass from El Loco
90+1' Uruguay make a change
Nunez is replaced by Vinas. Meanwhile Palacios is shown the yellow
87' Argentina 0-2 Uruguay
That should be the game. Darwin Nunez makes it 2-0 for the visitors with a well taken finish after Uruguay break following an Argentina buildup.
84' Argentina come close
Lautaro Martinez's header from Di Maria's corner is dealt well by Rochert
80' Argentina make a double switch
Acuna and Lo Celso come on for Tagliafico and Alvarez.
Olivera gets a yellow for holding Messi back.
75' Can Argentina get back in the game
Uruguay have had the upper hand for the last few minutes. Can the World Champions get back in the game. Romero is booked for a late challenge on Olivera.
67' Booking for Jiminez
Poor tackle all around as Jiminez gets a yellow for a tackle on Lautaro. The Argentine striker also goes into the book seconds later for a lunge on Caceres
62' Uruguay forced into a change
Never a great sight as Max Araujo is stretchered off and is replaced by Bentancur. Meanwhile Exequiel Palacios comes on for De Paul for Argentina
56' Messi strikes the post
A brilliant free kick from Messi as the ball strikes the post on its way out. So close for the hosts.
53' Argentina make a switch
Angel Di Maria comes on for Nico Gonzalez
51' Argentina better of the two sides so far
The World Champions are trying to force the initiative in search of the equalizer as they are pushing higher up the pitch.
46' We are underway for the second half
Argentina bring on Lautaro Martinez for Alexis MacAllister as we start the second half
Half Time: Argentina 0-1 Uruguay
This has been a fascinating tactical battle and so far Bielsa is on top. One-touch pass and compact defending from the visitors have kept the World Champions at bay, but can they keep this over the course of 90 minutes?
A sight to behold
41' Goal: Argentina 0-1 Uruguay
Vina does brilliantly as he doesn't give up a loose ball and he crosses it for Araujo who soots low to hit the back of the net. The visitors are ahead. Emiliano Martinez got a foot on the ball and should have done better.
35' MacAllister is booked
The Liverpool midfielder is late on a challenge on Pellistri and he gets a caution. Meanwhile, Messi glides past the midfield as Araujo takes him down. How did he get past 2,3 players so easily at this age. Astounding
32' Yellow card for Ugarte
Another cynical challenge by Ugarte this time on De Paul and he gets a yellow
28' Good chance for Uruguay
Ugarte is in acres of space on the left and he lays it off for De La Cruz but the latter can't keep his effort on target.
24' Messi freekick from a dangerous position
Messi strikes the wall from a freekick 20 yards out. He would be disappointed with that effort.
19' Defensive discipline from the visitors
Bielsa has marshaled defensive discipline in the playing eleven as his side are keeping the shape off the ball, making it hard to break them down.
There is a scuffle as both sides are going at each other over a foul on Nicolas Gonazalez by Araujo.
13' Messi shoots straight to the keeper
Messi dances past in front of the opposition back line but shoots it straight to the keeper from outside the box.
11' What a chance for Uruguay
Darwin Nunez should be putting the visitors ahead. After Otamendi gives it away with a wayward pass, a long ball sees Nunez one-on-one with the keeper, but the Liverpool striker can't keep the ball on target.
9' Uruguay enjoying decent spell of possession
The visitors are passing the ball around well as they look to build from the back
5' Argentina have settled well
Uruguay finding it hard to get any sort of possession going as the hosts have got into a fine passing rhythm
2' Early foul by Nunez on Messi
Argentina dominate the ball and there is a break in play as Nunez brings down Messi
Loud cheers for the hosts
A packed Bombonera in what promises to be a cracker and Argentina get us underway.
We are less than 10 minutes away
It's almost time as both teams are about to head out. It's not far away...
Meanwhile...
A tale of two friends
Time for the Dibu dance
Emiliano Martinez bringing about the moves during warm-ups
Can Bielsa magic stop Argentina
Can the former Argentina national team manager find a way to stop the World Champions? Uruguay have started brilliantly under Bielsa but playing against the hosts in their own backyard isn't easy
Team news for both sides
Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, MacAllister; Nicolas González, Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez.
Uruguay: Rochet, R. Araujo, Caceres , Olivera, Vina ,Ugarte, Valverde , De la Cruz, Pellistri, Darwin Nunez and M. Araújo
Recognition for Messi and Emiliano Martinez
Reliable Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has reported that there will be recognition for Messi and Dibu Martinez for the Ballon d'Or and the World Goalkeeper of the Year award.
Key battles in midfield
Fede Valverde looks to be in a one-on-one duel with Enzo Fernández tonight as per the Argentine media.
The World Champions have arrived at the historic La Bombonera
We have a cracker on our hands
This is what Uruguayan head coach Marcelo Bielsa had to say before the game
