Uruguay grabbed a stunning 2-0 win over Argentina in the South American World Cup qualifier at the La Bombonera on Thursday evening. Marcelo Bielsa’s side was an absolute joy to watch as they dominated the reigning World Champions over the course of ninety minutes. The result also meant that Argentina lost their first game since their opening-day shock against Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The visitors opened the scoring late in the first half when Ronald Araujo netted from close range following poor Argentine defending while Darwin Nunez added a second late on to stun the La Albiceleste. Lionel Messi did strike the crossbar with a wonderful freekick in the second half but that was the closest the reigning World Champions came to get on the score sheet.

With this result, Uruguay move into second place in the points table in the qualifiers while Argentina still remain top despite the loss and will face arch-rivals Brazil next week.

As it happened

This is the place for live updates as Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Luis Suarez and Uruguay in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying. Argentina and Uruguay are off to strong starts through four games in this qualifying cycle for the World Cup in 2026. Argentina leads the 10-nation table with 12 points through four games. Uruguay has two wins, a draw, and a loss for seven points. With a win over Brazil in the October international break, Uruguay owns the tiebreaker and occupies second in the table.

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina vs Uruguay on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Argentina vs Uruguay WHAT CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying WHEN 7pm ET / 4pm PT • Thursday, November 16, 2023 WHERE Telemundo, ViX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

This time last year, both of these nations were competing at the World Cup in Qatar. In the summer of 2026, both Argentina and Uruguay figure to feature in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying for 2026, six teams get an automatic spot in the tournament proper. The seventh-place team will play in an intercontinental World Cup qualifier.

Therefore, both Argentina and Uruguay are in a comfortable spot to qualify. However, the sooner both nations lock up a spot in the tournament, the better. That puts added emphasis on a game against a top rival.

A live broadcast of Argentina against Uruguay is available on Telemundo for viewers in the United States. You can also stream the game on ViX, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

LIVE: Argentina hosts Uruguay in battle of two top teams in CONMEBOL

Even though this game will be important because of the standings in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, it is also the first time Lionel Messi is playing Luis Suarez since news broke that the Uruguayan is coming to Inter Miami. The two spent years together at FC Barcelona. However, Luis Suarez will be playing in Major League Soccer with Messi at Inter Miami starting this coming season.

The two are longtime friends, and they regularly talk on the pitch during games even when they are on opposing sides. With no guarantees over either’s status to play at the World Cup in 2026, their international and club careers are both winding down. There is always a chance this is the last time these two players share a field.

Fortunately for fans, it comes in a game of significance. Argentina and Uruguay are old rivals, and this game should prove as lively as others in a feisty South American qualifying cycle.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pressinphoto