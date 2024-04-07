Olivier Giroud, a great striker for the Premier League in the past, is reportedly nearing a transfer to Los Angeles FC on an 18-month contract.

Despite AC Milan‘s best efforts to extend his contract for another season, the 37-year-old is widely anticipated to depart when his current deal ends this summer.

While other MLS teams have shown interest in speaking with France’s all-time greatest scorer, LAFC have advanced further than their competitors. That’s at least what The Athletic reported two weeks ago.

Giroud will likely reunite with Hugo Lloris, his former international goalie who joined the club from Tottenham in January. After Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami last summer, the MLS saw a slew of high-profile signings.

The league is trying to expand its audience in anticipation of the 2026 World Cup in North America and a 10-year television rights contract with Apple worth $2.5 billion. Gareth Bale, a forward for Spurs and Real Madrid, was a Los Angeles FC player in the past.

In all likelihood, Giroud’s spectacular career in Europe will come to an end with any transfer. During that period, he won a total of three trophies while playing for Arsenal. He also won it with Chelsea, and one each Champions League and Europa League. With Milan, he also won one Scudetto.

What did Giroud say about his future?

In 2022, the Black and Gold won the MLS Cup, and in 2023, they came close but ultimately lost. They would have one of the league’s most potent attacks with Giroud and Denis Bouanga. The latter, in fact, won the Golden Boot last season.

The veteran discussed a possible transfer to LAFC in an interview with DAZN after the match. Yet, he still hasn’t said whether or not he will play for them and Major League Soccer next year.

“I don’t want to talk about my future. I see what has been reported in the press, I can say that there is nothing done. Today I’m a Milanista, an old Rossoneri heart. I’m very proud to play for this team. I want to finish in the best way possible, then we’ll see next year.”

France star reassures Milan fans

Giroud was a key cog in France’s 2018 and 2022 World Cup championship teams, the former of which they defeated Croatia to claim. But they failed miserably in 2022 in Qatar when they faced Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Nevertheless, at this stage, nothing is official, and the Rossoneri may still try to keep Giroud on board beyond the 2024 season, according to Sky Italia. He has alternatives in the Middle East and other European clubs in the event that he is unable to negotiate with LAFC.

As Milan supporters lined up to get their signatures after the game, the Frenchman playfully said, “I haven’t left yet!” about his upcoming summer move to LAFC. Giroud posed for photos and autographs outside the team’s hotel.

“I haven’t left yet,” the French striker quipped, in response to the fans’ incessant requests for his autograph. They burst out laughing at that.

