Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that he has “no doubts” that Karim Benzema will stay with the club.

There have been recent conflicting reports about the French forward’s future. Nevertheless, the coach appears content that his star striker will see out his current contract.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Benzema will depart Real for a club in Saudi Arabia. The Athletic and ESPN claimed that the 35-year-old forward would leave Real early to join a Middle Eastern club. However, Marca then reported that Benzema will rebuff a massive contract offer in Saudi Arabia and stay in Spain.

Benzema labels links with Saudi Arabia as internet rumors

The player himself also spoke on the issue on Thursday. Benzema was coy on his future but essentially said that talks of him leaving Real were internet rumors. He also claimed that he was proud of his career with the Spanish giants.

Ancelotti agreed with his player on Saturday. “[Benzema] is right. Reality isn’t the internet,” the coach told reporters at a press conference. “I’m not good with technology… The media is very important, but we have to deal with this well. I agree with Karim that the internet isn’t reality.”

Real’s manager also confirmed that Benzema will play Real’s season’s final matchup on Sunday. “Benzema is ready to play tomorrow,” said Ancelotti. “He has another year on his contract. So I think we have no doubts here.”

Coach asks striker to retire at the club

Along with his confidence in Benzema remaining with the club, Ancelotti also spoke on the player’s legacy at Real. “Club legends should retire at Real Madrid,” the coach continued. “That’s the thought of all Real Madrid fans, and of the club. Then you have the personal thoughts of a player… but it’s my thought personally, and the club and the fans.”

Real, and Benzema, will finish out their 2022/23 campaign with a home match against Athletic Club on Sunday. Los Blancos need a better result than crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid to finish second place in the LaLiga table.

