American defender Auston Trusty has completed a transfer from Arsenal to Sheffield United. The occasional United States men’s national team member switches north London for South Yorkshire in a deal worth just over $6 million. Trusty made his USMNT debut back in March against Grenada. The center-back provided an assist in the 7-1 Nations League victory.

Defender is latest American to play in the Premier League

After the move became official, the 24-year-old American couldn’t contain his excitement. “I am more than excited. The opportunity to be here at this historic club, and an opportunity to play in the Premier League and, show my ability, it is everything I could have ever dreamed of growing up as a kid. In Pennsylvania, this was a dream – almost an impossible dream, but I believed in myself and the opportunity has come around. It is everything that I dreamed for,” proclaimed Trusty.

The Blades were recently promoted back to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship last season. They previously spent two campaigns in the second-tiered division, but are now back in the top flight. Trusty joins fellow Americans in the Premier League such as Matt Turner, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Folarin Balogun, for now.

Sheffield United moved after Auston Trusty featured on tour

Trusty’s transfer away from Arsenal quickly advanced just in the last few days. The defender featured twice for the Gunners during their preseason preparations in the United States. He most recently played for his now-former club against the MLS All-Stars in mid-July.

“It is crazy how quick things happen in football,” continued Trusty. “I have just come back from a U.S. tour with Arsenal and a couple of days later I am sitting here doing this interview. Things did happen very quick, but that’s how football works. I was really looking for an opportunity so as soon as it came about, things and details were ironed out. I am here, I wasn’t wasting any time.”

Arsenal previously purchased Trusty for around $2 million from Colorado Rapids in 2022. The American, however, never featured for the Gunners in a competitive match. He spent the most recent campaign with Championship side Birmingham City, where he was named the club’s Player of the Season. Trusty’s first game with his new club may come against Crystal Palace in the opening weekend of the Premier League.

