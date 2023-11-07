When PSG travels to AC Milan, there are several storylines to keep an eye on. This live feed of all the updates in the UEFA Champions League clash will keep track of each of the major moments that transpire at the San Siro.
Entering matchday four, Group F is up for grabs. Back-to-back wins put PSG at the top of the group. That includes a win last time out against Milan. The Rossoneri have two draws in addition to that loss, and Milan sits bottom of the group. Therefore, this home game is a game of paramount importance for the Italian outfit.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Coverage is available exclusively on Paramount+ for viewers in the United States.
LIVE — Milan hosts PSG in matchday four of the UEFA Champions League
WHO: AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain
WHAT: UEFA Champions League — Group F — Matchday Four
WHEN: 3 p.m. ET
WHERE: San Siro, Milan, Italy
HOW TO WATCH (English): Match is exclusively on Paramount+.
HOW TO WATCH (Spanish): TUDN, Univision and ViX.
MATCH COMMENTATORS (English): Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green.
|
|
This match brings the return of Gianluigi Donnarumma to AC Milan. The former Milan goalkeeper left for PSG in a big-money move that irked Italian fans. Even when playing for the Italy national team, supporters shower him with fake money out of anger. Milan supporters plan on bringing fake money to this game on Tuesday.
A PSG win would be a massive step toward qualifying for the knockout stages. Likewise, a loss for Milan deals a major blow to its chances of reaching the next phase.
PHOTOS: IMAGO
11' Another BIG Milan chance!
It is another wasted opportunity for Milan! Calabria forays forward to center a ball from the right-hand side. Yunus Musah pounds the ball straight to Donnarumma.
9' GOAL PSG
It's the opener from the former Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar! PSG has a corner that Marquinhos meets up high. Awaiting on the back post alone, Skriniar gets a head on the ball to guide it into Mike Maignan's net. It is his first club goal since January 2022. At the time, he represented Inter Milan.
6' BIG CHANCE for Milan
After a spell of possession from PSG, Milan has the best chance of this young game. Rafael Leao skins a defender before passing the ball into the penalty box. Ruben Loftus-Cheek takes it on first time with his weaker left foot. The ball rises up and over Donnarumma's crossbar, but it was a major chance for the hosts.
5' PSG looking the more likely
After five minutes, PSG has already had a few strong attempts going forward. Some sloppy play from AC Milan has left the midfield exposed, and Kylian Mbappe is enjoying himself early.
1' Underway from Italy!
The ball is rolling between PSG and AC Milan. The hosts are sporting their traditional red and black kit, while PSG rock the away white shirts. The pressure is on AC Milan to get a result and keep its UEFA Champions League hopes alive.
A wild and energetic San Siro!
The Italian crowd in attendance at the San Siro is making its voice heard. A raucous crows is drowning out the UEFA Champions League anthem while fans wave flags in the stands. They are all ready for a major game tonight.
10 minutes to kickoff
Kickoff is nearing from the San Siro. Players have already wrapped up their warm-up session. As expected, Gianluigi Donnarumma met boos and whistles from the faithful at the San Siro when he emerged on the pitch for his session.
The stars are out in Milan
Two clubs of this stature are sure to create a spectacle. Thierry Henry is away from the CBS desk, and he is in Milan along with David Beckham taking in the sights.
PSG reveals its starting XI against Milan
On the road against Milan, PSG is putting out a strong starting XI:
- GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
- RB: Achraf Hakimi
- CB: Maruinhos
- CB: Milan Škriniar
- LB: Lucas Hernandez
- CDM: Manuel Ugarte
- RCM: Vitinha
- LCM: Warren Zaire-Emery
- RW: Ousmane Dembele
- ST: Randal Kolo Muani
- LW: Kylian Mbappe
AC Milan team news is in
The starting XI AC Milan is now available. Milan is playing a 4-3-3:
- GK: Mike Maignan
- RB: Davide Calabria
- CB: Malick Thiaw
- CB: Fikayo Tomori
- LB: Theo Hernandez
- CDM: Tijjani Reijnders
- RCM: Yunus Musah
- LCM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
- RW: Christian Pulisic
- ST: Olivier Giroud
- LW: Rafael Leao
90 Minutes until kickoff!
We have a major clash on hand today, as Milan welcomes PSG to the San Siro. These two teams met in matchday three of the UEFA Champions League. Milan succumbed to the talent and speed of PSG as the French side won 3-0 in Paris. PSG is atop Group F, while Milan is at the bottom.
Elsewhere in the group, Borussia Dortmund leads Newcastle at halftime, 1-0.
