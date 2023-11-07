When PSG travels to AC Milan, there are several storylines to keep an eye on. This live feed of all the updates in the UEFA Champions League clash will keep track of each of the major moments that transpire at the San Siro.

Entering matchday four, Group F is up for grabs. Back-to-back wins put PSG at the top of the group. That includes a win last time out against Milan. The Rossoneri have two draws in addition to that loss, and Milan sits bottom of the group. Therefore, this home game is a game of paramount importance for the Italian outfit.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Coverage is available exclusively on Paramount+ for viewers in the United States.

LIVE — Milan hosts PSG in matchday four of the UEFA Champions League

This match brings the return of Gianluigi Donnarumma to AC Milan. The former Milan goalkeeper left for PSG in a big-money move that irked Italian fans. Even when playing for the Italy national team, supporters shower him with fake money out of anger. Milan supporters plan on bringing fake money to this game on Tuesday.

A PSG win would be a massive step toward qualifying for the knockout stages. Likewise, a loss for Milan deals a major blow to its chances of reaching the next phase.

