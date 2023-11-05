Watch the Lions on the European stage and beyond with the World Soccer Talk Bulgaria national team TV schedule.

Bulgaria first officially competed in 1924, after the national team’s formation two years prior. Shortly after their first match, they took part in the 1924 Summer Olympic Games.

The side declined to participate in the first World Cup in 1930, but finally qualified in 1962. They’ve played in seven World Cups to date, making the round of 16 in 1986, and finishing fourth in 1994. ’94 included defeating Argentina in the group stage, and reigning champions Germany in the quarterfinals. They eventually lost to Italy in the semifinals, wrapping up their greatest run in a World Cup to date.

At Euros in 1996 and 2004, their only two appearances, Bulgaria failed to make it out of the group stage. In minor tournaments however, Bulgaria does have some silverware. They won the Balkan Cup in 1931, 1932, and 1976. They also have silver (1968) and bronze (1956) medals at the Olympics.

Bulgaria traditionally plays home games at Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, but recently has started playing matches at the much smaller Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad.

Bulgaria’s kits are traditionally white tops, green shorts, and red socks – matching the tricolors of the national flag. The lion at the heart of the team crest, and thus the team nickname, derives from the lions featured on the Bulgaria coat of arms.

Bulgaria TV schedule and streaming links

Thursday, November 16 01:45 PM ET Bulgaria vs. Hungary ( UEFA Euro Qualifying ) Fubo Fubo



First game: May 21, 1924 (Loss vs Austria in Vienna)

Manager: Ilian Iliev

Best World Cup finish: Fourth (1994)

Best European Championship Finish: 11th (1996)

Where can I watch the Bulgaria match?

Euros (European Championship) and related qualifying matches will be aired in the United States on FOX Sports platforms through the 2028 edition of the competition.

Select Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League games are exclusive to Fubo, so that’s the only way to watch some games.

UEFA international matches in Spanish are on Univision & TUDN on TV, and streaming on ViX.

Should Bulgaria make it back to the World Cup for 2026, FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock will again have the games in the US.

Watch Bulgaria on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Don’t miss a Bulgaria match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).



Photo: Imago