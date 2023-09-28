Catch the Kuq e Zinjtë on a screen near you with the World Soccer Talk Albania national team TV schedule.

Albania’s national team was a founding member of UEFA in 1954. But other than a pair of minor titles (the 1946 Balkan Cup and 2000 Malta International Tournament), they haven’t had much success.

The nation has never played in a World Cup finals tournament. In addition, their brief group stage appearance at Euro 2016 was their only foray into that competition to date.

Since the formation of the UEFA Nations League, Albania has competed in League C and League B. In August 2015, Albania achieved its highest-ever FIFA ranking – 22nd.

The Albania FA owns the Arena Kombëtare, the home ground of the national team located in Tirana. It holds 22,500 fans.

Albania TV schedule and streaming links

First game: October 7, 1946 (Loss vs Yugoslavia in Tirana)

Manager: Sylvinho

Best World Cup finish: Never qualified

Best European Championship Finish: 18th (2016 – Only appearance)

Where can I watch the Albania match?

The Euros and its qualifying matches will be carried in the US on FOX Sports platforms through the 2028 tournament.

Certain Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League games are exclusive to Fubo, however, as part of that rights deal.

Univision & TUDN on TV, and ViX streaming, are the homes for Spanish coverage of UEFA international matches.

If 2026 ends up as Albania’s World Cup debut, FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock are where to find games in the US.

