Wrexham announced its streaming information on Monday, meaning fans in the USA now know where to watch the club’s games this season. As the Red Dragons return to League Two play, the competition only increases for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as owners.

For American viewers, Wrexham’s promotion is a good thing as it makes games a little easier to follow and find. In the past, games were effectively unavailable or very expensive. That made it so American fans could only watch Wrexham in FA Cup action. That showed the American audience for Wrexham is sizeable. Over 139,000 people watched Wrexham lose to Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Now, the Wrexham TV schedule for viewers in the United States is more populated with games. After some friendlies in the United States, including against Chelsea and Manchester United, Wrexham is becoming more and more intriguing.

As the club continues to improve, Wrexham can add more to its viewing audience this year. Games are available in the United States on iFollow. This provides access to every single Wrexham game whether they are broadcast on TV or not. There is also an earlybird special that fans can subscribe to as the season is still about a month away. For the entire season, fans in the United States can pay $178 for all Wrexham games.

This payment does not include every team. Instead, it is specific to Wrexham. Or, if you have a different team that you want to subscribe to, you can create a player account with that club.

Watch Wrexham games in the USA

To watch Wrexham in the United States, follow these steps.

Visit the Wrexham iFollow website. Scroll down to the subscriptions section and select ‘video season pass.’ You may need to register for a new account. Put in payment information and enjoy!

Be sure to bookmark the page. Also, download the EFL iFollow app on your devices to watch on your phone or tablet.

Wrexham’s season starts its season on Aug. 5 against MK Dons. Just after, ESPN+ is streaming its League Cup tie against Wigan Athletic on Aug. 8.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images