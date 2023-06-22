Wrexham makes its return to League Two, and it opens the schedule against MK Dons. That is one of several stiff tests Wrexham faces in its return to the English Football League, with opposition coming from League One or the Championship in recent seasons. Of course, it also features games against Notts County, which delivered fireworks in the National League this past season.

That opener against MK Dons is no easy task. The Dons only suffered relegation because it had one fewer points than Cambridge United and two fewer than Oxford United. Even though the drop creates several challenges, MK Dons are among the favorites to get back into League One following this season.

Outside of that game, Wrexham’s return to League Two brings back several significant games to its schedule. Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson will have one opponent circled in Bradford City. Parkinson was the manager of Bradford in the 2012/13 season when he led the Bantams to the League Cup Final. At the time, Bradford City was in League Two. Wrexham faced Bradford City for the first time in the upcoming campaign on Oct. 21.

The aforementioned game against Notts County is just a week after that on Oct. 28. Note that this is also an away game, and these are two of the other favorites to get into League 1. Those teams, as well as Stockport County and Gillingham, are the promotion contenders.

Wrexham faces tough League Two schedule for promotion

Despite only just coming up from the National League, Wrexham is the favorite to finish top of League Two. Teams have secured promotion at the first time of trying, and Wrexham is not afraid to state its intent to perform at a high level.

According to multiple betting sites, Wrexham should go up. It begins that season against MK Dons, and then it plays the other 22 teams throughout what is sure to be an entertaining campaign. Wrexham’s full schedule is available on the team’s website. Or, you can follow the League Two TV schedule to see how to watch each game in the English fourth division.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus