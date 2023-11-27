Looking for information on how to watch Mexico on US TV and streaming? We’ve got everything needed for the El Tri fan to watch every game.

El Tri

Mexico played in the first-ever match in the first World Cup in 1930, losing 4-1 to France. This was perhaps a preview of the century to come for Mexico. El Tri consistently qualifies for the World Cup (they’ve made it every time since 1994 and will be co-hosting in 2026). But they’ve never won the tournament. Appearances in the quarterfinals, both times as hosts in 1970 and 1986, are the best performances to date for Mexico. In their home region of CONCACAF, Mexico is historically the top nation. They hold the most North American titles, as well as top honors in the 1999 Confederations Cup and 2012 Summer Olympics.

Where can I watch Mexico?

Mexico competes in all regional tournaments and has historically almost always qualified for the World Cup. As Mexico is a co-host for 2026 and automatically qualifies, they will not participate in the qualifying tournament again until the 2030 cycle. Here’s how to watch the various competitions:

Watch Mexico in the World Cup:

TV: FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Peacock

Watch Mexico in Copa América*:

TV: FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, TUDN

Streaming: ViX**

*Mexico often, but not always, competes as a guest team in Copa América

** Select games on ViX, if any

Watch Mexico in the Gold Cup:

TV: FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, TUDN

Streaming: ViX**

** Select games on ViX, if any

Watch Mexico in Nations League:

TV: Univision, TUDN, UniMás, TNT*, TBS*

Streaming: Paramount+, Peacock*, ViX**

*Only games vs the United States may appear on these networks/platforms

** Select games on ViX, if any

Mexico Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches usually follow a standard schedule in terms of networks, but things can always change. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our International Friendly TV schedule page.

Mexico Streaming Options

Most of Mexico’s games air on standard linear TV channels, with no direct streaming option like many club leagues offer. However, streaming platforms such as Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream do carry the TV networks that show the majority of Mexico matches.



FOX TV coverage, Nations League matches on Paramount+, and games against the USA are where you’ll find English coverage. Everything else is in Spanish.

Watch Mexico with Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Select games in certain competitions can feature on Paramount+, Peacock, and/or ViX. But these games are irregular. With a traditional cable or satellite plan or streaming facsimiles such as Fubo, you’ll get pretty much every game.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Mexico TV schedule page.

Have questions on how to watch Mexico? Let us know in the comments section!