Wondering how to watch the Gold Cup on US TV? As the premier international competition in the region, thankfully the Gold Cup is easy to find.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the international championship for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, held every two years. Only Canada, Mexico and the United States have ever won the competition. Games can be found on FOX networks, Univision, TUDN, and streaming service ViX.

Our Gold Cup TV schedule page has all the latest game listings with times and networks.

How to watch Gold Cup

In English, the Gold Cup is aired on FOX Sports. Most games are shown in FS1 or FS2, but bigger matches like the final are on the main FOX channel. Spanish language broadcasts are on Univision, TUDN, and the associated streaming service ViX. The full suite of FOX and Univision networks are carried on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while the Sling Blue package carries FOX/FS1.

The difference between services comes down to cost and number of additional channels. Fubo is the most expensive, but also includes the largest number of channels. This includes beIN SPORTS which shows Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana.

ViX is relatively new, launched in 2022 by TelevisaUnivision. There are free and premium tiers, showing exclusively Spanish-language content. This includes select games from UEFA club and international competitions, Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil, and the entire Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues.

NORTH AMERICA’S TOP INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

The Gold Cup is the North American equivalent of the European Championship (Euros), Copa América, or Africa’s Cup of Nations. It succeeded the CONCACAF Championship tournament, which was held from 1963-1989.

The biennial competition determines the champion of the North American region, and formerly determined the region’s representative in the Confederations Cup (which is no longer held). Occasionally, guest teams are invited to participate. The most recent of these is Qatar, who made the semifinals in 2021 and will partake in 2023 as well.

The tournament has historically been hosted entirely in the United States, with occasional games in Mexico, Canada, and, in 2019, Jamaica and Costa Rica.

Only three nations have ever won the Gold Cup – Mexico, Canada, and the USA. Despite this, teams such as Panama, Jamaica, Honduras, and Costa Rica traditionally have strong showings.