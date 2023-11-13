Need to know how to watch Arsenal? Here’s how you can catch every Gunners match on US TV and streaming.

The Invincibles

North London’s Arsenal FC are one of the elite squads in the English game. In fact, they’ve been relegated from the top flight only once (over 100 years ago), and have the longest streak of play in the first division of any team in England. In 2003-04, the club completed a near-perfect EPL season, with 26 wins, 12 draws, and 0 losses. Whether in the Wenger years, or today’s side, the Gunners are no doubt amongst the greatest teams.

Where can I watch Arsenal?

Arsenal almost always compete beyond the island of Great Britain, meaning seeing every Gunners game will have you navigating an array of platforms. Here’s how you can see each big match:

Watch Arsenal in the Premier League:

TV: USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Peacock*

*The majority of televised games are not available on Peacock

**On the final matchday of the EPL season, NBC often airs the simultaneous kickoffs in English across their broader family of networks. This has included CNBC, Sci-Fi, Bravo, MSNBC, and others in the past.

Watch Arsenal in the FA Cup and League Cup:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Arsenal in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Arsenal Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly games are often on a variety of channels from game to game. For the latest schedule of these matches, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Arsenal Streaming Options

Peacock is a good bet for EPL coverage, but it will only get you about half the games. The majority of games that are on the service are not televised, and vice-versa. Any of Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream will get you access to the TV networks that show the Premier League.

Watch Arsenal with Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

The FA Cup and Champions League will require additional streaming services, as most games are only available streaming. ESPN+ has domestic cups and Paramount+ and ViX are the options for English and Spanish UEFA matches, respectively. Fubo and DirecTV Stream do however carry the TV networks that show the smaller selection of televised UEFA matches.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream and does have UEFA matches from time to time.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Arsenal TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have questions on how to watch Arsenal? Let us know in the comments section!