The 2023 Gold Cup on FOX Sports features a familiar commentator schedule. With popular names like John Strong, JP Dellacamera and Keith Costigan serving play-by-play roles for FOX, the group stage commentator schedule for Gold Cup coverage on FOX Sports is now available.

Joining those three voices in the booth are some returning faces to FOX’s coverage. Stu Holden, Maurice Edu, Cobi Jones and Warren Barton all reprise their roles as analysts in some capacity for FOX Sports. Each was in Qatar during the World Cup in 2022. Additionally, each game will have a rules expert on standby to clarify any officiating. Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg have each done this for American soccer coverage in the past. To top it off, there are reporters for select games in the group stage. Those are either Jenny Taft or Rodolfo Landeros, who will be working all three Mexico games.

In terms of studio coverage on FOX, Rob Stone hosts alongside Alexi Lalas and Landon Donovan. During the World Cup in Qatar, Donovan was an in-game analyst alongside Ian Darke. He is in the studio for pregame and postgame coverage, as well as halftime shows during games.

The 2023 Gold Cup starts Saturday, June 24, and runs through July 16. The first game involves the hosts, the United States, against Jamaica, which brings a talented squad into the tournament. That game is on FS1. The full Gold Cup TV schedule provides the times and links to watch.

Gold Cup group stage commentator schedule on FOX Sports

All of the following times are United States Eastern Time (ET).

Saturday, June 24

10:05 p.m. — United States vs. Jamaica. FS1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

Sunday, June 25

3:30 p.m. — Trinidad & Tobago vs. St. Kitts and Nevis. FS1. — Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu.

6 p.m. — Haiti vs. Qatar. FS1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

8 p.m. — Mexico vs. Honduras. FS1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

Monday, June 26

6:30 p.m. — El Salvador vs. Martinique. FS1. — Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu.

8:30 p.m. — Costa Rica vs. Panama. FS1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

Tuesday, June 27

7 p.m. — Canada vs. Guadeloupe. FS1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

9 p.m. — Guatemala vs. Cuba. FS1. — Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu.

Wednesday, June 28

7:30 p.m. — Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago. FS1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

9:30 p.m. — St. Kitts and Nevis vs. United States. FS1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

Thursday, June 29

7:45 p.m. — Qatar vs. Honduras. FS1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

10 p.m. — Haiti vs. Mexico. FS1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

Friday, June 30

6:30 p.m. — Martinique vs. Panama. FS1. — Keith Costigan and Warren Barton.

8:30 p.m. — El Salvador vs. Costa Rica. FS1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

Saturday, July 1

7:30 p.m. — Cuba vs. Guadeloupe. FS1. — Keith Costigan and Warren Barton.

9:30 p.m. — Guatemala vs. Canada. FS1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

Sunday, July 2

7 p.m. — United States vs. Trinidad & Tobago. FOX. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

7 p.m. — Jamaica vs. St. Kitts and Nevis. FS1. — Keith Costigan and Warren Barton.

9 p.m. — Mexico vs. Qatar. FS1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

9 p.m. — Honduras vs. Haiti. FS2. — Keith Costigan and Warren Barton.

Tuesday, July 4

6:30 p.m. — Canada vs. Cuba. FS1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

6:30 p.m. — Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala. FS2. — Keith Costigan and Warren Barton.

8:30 p.m. — Costa Rica vs. Martinique. FS1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

8:30 p.m. — Panama vs. El Salvador. FS2. — Keith Costigan and Warren Barton.

