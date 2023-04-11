Carli Lloyd, an icon of the USWNT, is joining FOX as an analyst for the Women’s World Cup in the summer of 2023. The tournament kicks off in July down under in Australia and New Zealand. However, Lloyd is a major get for FOX, as it prepares to broadcast the third World Cup on its channels. In the previous two, Lloyd played in, and won, the Women’s World Cup.

Studio coverage is nothing new for Lloyd, even though she only retired as a player after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where the USWNT won a bronze medal. She made her studio debut with FOX not long after that in April 2022. Then, for the men’s World Cup in Qatar, FOX brought on Lloyd as a featured studio analyst.

Few potential analysts for FOX have the same resume Carli Lloyd brings. In addition to winning a pair of World Cups, Lloyd was the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year on two occasions. She did that in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. Moreover, she likely pulls in USWNT fans of years prior, as she can call back to her successful career as a player.

For FOX, the excitement of Lloyd joining is a chance to build on record-breaking audiences in both the women’s World Cup and men’s competition from a handful of months ago. In 2019, over 14 million people watched the Women’s World Cup Final on FOX. More recently, on the men’s side, FOX reported viewership of the World Cup FInal just shy of 17 million.

FOX brings on Carli Lloyd for Women’s World Cup

David Neal, the executive producer of the FIFA World Cup on FOX, embodies the excitement for FOX upon the arrival of the USWNT star.

“There is only one Carli Lloyd, and we’re thrilled she’ll be joining FOX Sports in the Land Down Under for the biggest Women’s World Cup to date,” said Neal. “Carli’s experience just a short time ago as a teammate and competitor on the world’s biggest stage promises to shine across our dedicated coverage of the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Lloyd said she looks forward to using her expertise and bringing that to the fans watching on TV.

“This will be my first World Cup since the amazing run we had in France in 2019,” Lloyd said. “I’m really looking forward to channeling those memories and sharing my insights when the tournament kicks off in July.”

The full catalog of FOX analysts and commentators is coming at a date closer to the tournament.

The tournament kicks off on July 20. The first game for the USWNT is July 21 against Vietnam. The Women’s World Cup TV schedule has the full listings for all 32 teams in the group stage.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire