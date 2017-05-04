beIN SPORTS Connect now integrated directly into fuboTV streaming service

fuboTV has now integrated beIN SPORTS Connect directly into its streaming service for fubo Premier and fubo Latino customers.
Previously, fuboTV subscribers were able to access beIN SPORTS Connect but it required logging in to the fuboTV website, then going to the beIN SPORTS Connect website, authenticating your login and then trying to get it to work on your browser (beIN SPORTS Connect natively doesn’t work on Firefox or Chrome browsers).
By integrating beIN SPORTS Connect directly into the fuboTV service, you can watch beIN SPORTS Connect through fuboTV on your Chrome or Firefox browser (or any other browser). Plus, you can see all of the channels available to watch without visiting the beIN SPORTS Connect website.
For those who don’t know, beIN SPORTS Connect streams a ton of sports programming that isn’t available on beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS en Español. There are a total of 9 beIN SPORTS Connect channels, which are often filled with games streaming from around the world every weekend. Plus as you can see below, there are often games being streamed exclusively via beIN SPORTS Connect on weekdays.
By integrating beIN SPORTS Connect inside fuboTV, the fuboTV streaming platform now offers a total of 11 beIN SPORTS channels to sports fans. No other streaming provider offers this selection.
With beIN SPORTS Connect, you get to see a ton of action from La Liga, Ligue 1, the Championship, Serie A, World Cup qualifiers and other leagues and competitions that are not available elsewhere.
Plus with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
fuboTV offers a free 7-day trial.
This is great, love that DVR works on these channels too. Hope they add access to the NBC sports app and DVR on streaming boxes like Apple TV.