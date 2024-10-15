WHO Mexico vs USA WHAT International friendly WHEN 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT • Tuesday, October 15, 2024 WHERE DirecTV Stream, TNT, Max, Fubo, Univision and TUDN STREAM FREE TRIAL

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs USA on US television and via legal streaming:

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Mexico vs USA and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

Photo credit: Imago