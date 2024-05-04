Knowing how well Spain did at Euro 2020, you can see why Pedri has been among the best Barcelona midfielders. He moved from Las Palmas to Barcelona in 2020 and has been a big part of the recent Catalans’ revival.

But, in a way, he messed up his future by playing in two events in the same summer in 2020. He stared for Spain in the Euros, where he was named the tournament’s best young player. What’s more, he also played for La Rioja in the Olympics the same year. The then-18-year-old helped them win silver as they lost to Brazil in the final.

Because of this, the 21-year-old hasn’t played in more than half of the Blaugrana’s games since then. He was once thought to be “untouchable,” but a recent string of injuries has supposedly made it possible for him to leave.

Barcelona getting tired

As has been said, there aren’t many Barcelona players who won’t be available this summer if the right offer comes along. Pedri hasn’t been talked about as a possible sale very often. They would listen to offers for the 21-year-old, according to RadioMarca.

Pedri is available for sale if someone is willing to pay the asking price. Barcelona needs sales to circumvent the Financial Fair Play restrictions. With a price tag of $107.5 million, the Spain international has European interest, El Espanol adds. It wasn’t that long ago when he attracted the attention of two of England’s best clubs, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Allegedly, the Blaugrana staff are unhappy with how his growth is going. This means that his personal life is not good for his sports career. His brother, with whom he lives, has strongly denied this on social media. Another thing they say is that the club is worried about his deal in general. There have been problems with their finances, which is why the talks with the youngster have been put on hold.

But his success will depend on many things, but his health will be the most important among them. It looks like Barcelona as a club can’t get him fit, and as we’ve seen in other cases, they don’t have as good of a track record with injuries that keep coming back.

In the same way, his ongoing health problems make it hard for him to make much progress and will also affect how much they can offer for Pedri. Pedri’s career may take a big turn next season, and it will also show if he can stay fit.

Injury after injury makes Barcelona question Pedri

He played in 53 games in his first season with Barcelona, with little rest, under Ronald Koeman’s tutelage. Even more so than before, Luis Enrique had Pedri start for Spain in all but one minute of their 2020 European Championship campaign. The season came to a close with Pedri having played more than four thousand minutes across all competitions in seventy-three games.

The rising star’s injury nightmare began in September of 2021 with a hamstring strain. Pedri returned to the field after sitting out three games. But this time the damage was far worse, and it occurred in the same spot.

Following a three-week absence, Pedri was sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season due to yet another severe muscle strain. Things went south again once he returned in August 2022, when he teamed up with Frenkie De Jong and Gavi to create a lethal combo.

He was sidelined for the remainder of 2023 after suffering several hamstring tears in games and practices. After his return in 2024, Pedri started to discover spaces that he could transform with his enchanted touches. But the shadows reappeared, and he was carted off the field in a Bilbao match with a limp.

PHOTOS: IMAGO