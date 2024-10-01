Editor’s note: Since World Soccer Talk writer Michel Sakr is based in Beirut, Lebanon, we asked him to share his unique perspective on what life is like there. Even though sport is a much lower priority at times like these, Michel addresses the role that soccer plays in Lebanon.

The drums of war have been beating for months. The military conflict in Lebanon has finally reached its ugly climax at the end of September.

In truth, the Eastern suburbs of Beirut have been a relatively safe zone. Some of the neighboring regions have it far worse. Yet, one can still feel the shockwaves and hear the terrifying sounds of the nearby blasts.

On a warm September night, these events were enough to draw me out to the balcony in an ill-advised reaction that will surely sound perplexing to the rest of the world, yet completely normal to my fellow Lebanese.

Aside from the sounds of fighting aircraft, I could hear shouts down the valley: “Shoot,” “Stand your ground,” “Fight!”

Nevertheless, those weren’t the war cries of the combatants who are taking part in the ongoing (never-ending) conflict, but the sounds of amateur soccer players engaging in their own little “battle” on the green turf (pictured below), paying little heed to the actual military conflict and the airstrikes raining just dozens of kilometers away.

While this scene may sound surreal at first glimpse, it represents a perfect depiction of such an imperfect country.

Beirut, where Heaven meets Hell

Welcome to Lebanon, where the fine line between heaven and hell is ever so blurring.

Sadly, this beautiful country has been dealt with continuous blows throughout its existence. This is particularly true over the past five years or so. It started with one of the biggest economic crises in human history. Then, it was the most devastating non-nuclear explosion the world has ever witnessed. Now, there is another destructive war. It feels as if the Lebanese people are continuously invited to push the envelope.

Therefore, dark jokes, silly memes, patriotic themes and the like have almost become an inadvertent resistance plan against a somber reality; a symbol of a people that enjoys laughing in the face of hardships as a sign of defiance.

After shedding some light on the mentality of the average Lebanese citizen, perhaps it becomes slightly easier to understand how one part of the nation is still occupying itself in playing and passionately following soccer. Meanwhile, their fellow Lebanese are being killed, wounded, and displaced.

Lebanon passion for soccer prevails over war

Despite what this bemusing behavior might suggest, the Lebanese people remain united and incredibly compassionate towards one another, especially in times of crisis, when all political affiliations are put aside.

Therefore, playing and watching soccer in these times is not insolence toward the misery of others. Rather, it is a mere rebellious act against a merciless fate. One that has been vigorously pushing us down the abyss.

On the wounded streets of Beirut, the Beautiful Game has become a beacon in a dark, ugly world.

PHOTOS: IMAGO