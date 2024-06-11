The FOX studio crews for Euro 2024 and the Copa America have a busy schedule. Throughout the summer, games in both competitions are happening on the same days. Kickoff times do not overlap between the two tournaments. Yet, FOX is providing sunrise-to-sunset coverage of soccer for fans in the United States. That starts this weekend on June 14 when FOX has coverage of Germany against Scotland, the first game of Euro 2024.

FOX’s studio crews for the tournaments feature several familiar names. That includes people who worked the 2021 Copa America, the first of its kind on FOX’s list of channels. Additionally, the cast has experience on FOX’s World Cup coverage. FOX has been broadcasting the men’s and women’s World Cups for viewers in the United States since the 2015 tournament in France. That gives the broadcaster plenty of names to call on that have top tournaments on their resume.

Of course, FOX is also using several new faces. The debut of Giorgio Chiellini, a European-Championship-winning Italian from Euro 2020, is one of the biggest names on FOX’s coverage. Having retired with LAFC after Euro 2020, Chiellini has made his presence felt in the United States. Chiellini is just one of the great former players who is serving as an analyst for FOX’s coverage. That includes names who have made headlines for other broadcasters, which shows FOX is trying to capture a wide array of audiences.

FOX studio crews for Euro 2024, Copa America

It is worth noting that FOX is not allotting much overlap between the Euro 2024 and Copa America studio crews. If it were to combine the two, these talents would be working days that last around 15 hours. Consequently, there are only a handful of names that overlap.

FOX studio crew for Euro 2024

Jules Breach – Host

Ariane Hingst

Giorgio Chiellini

Daniel Sturridge

Peter Schmeichel

Stu Holden

Tom Rinaldi – Reporter

Geoff Shreeves – Reporter

Michael Timbs – Reporter

Chiellini, Daniel Sturridge and Peter Schmeichel are some of the debutants with FOX this summer. Each has experience in the European Championship as a player. However, this is the first time they are appearing on FOX. Sturridge has worked for various TV outlets in England. Schmeichel has made a name for himself on American TV with CBS’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League. The final analyst is Stu Holden, who has grown as FOX’s standout analyst.

Analysts for both Euro 2024 and the Copa America

Alexi Lalas

Maurice Edu

Lalas and Edu are stalwarts for FOX’s coverage. Therefore, it is no surprise they will both be on duty for both of FOX’s tournaments. Edu has expanded to working with CBS and Major League Soccer. Lalas, however, has stayed true to FOX, where he is always on the coverage.

FOX crew for Copa America

Rob Stone – Host

Carli Lloyd

Clint Dempsey

Juan Pablo Angel

Jenny Taft – Reporter

Ana Jurka – Reporter

Rob Stone is FOX’s premier host, and he is on the Copa America beat because of the USMNT’s appearance in the tournament. Americans Carli Lloyd and Clint Dempsey will be behind the desk as analysts. Ana Jurka is an award-winning reporter making her debut as a reporter for FOX. She will be working alongside the Argentina national team. Previously, Jurka worked for Telemundo Deportes, giving her ample experience with Latin American soccer.

