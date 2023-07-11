Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham AFC are returning to ESPN airwaves, sources have told World Soccer Talk. The Red Dragons are heading to the United States to play four friendlies this summer, and two of the games are live on ESPN networks.

Tickets to those two televised matches, against Chelsea (sold out; Chapel Hill) and Manchester United’s academy team (tickets available; San Diego), are hot properties. So for everyone who couldn’t get a ticket, watching the games live across ESPN networks is the next best thing.

In addition to playing Chelsea and Manchester United, Wrexham plays LA Galaxy II and Philadelphia Union II. Both those matches are available on MLS Season Pass.

Wrexham games versus Chelsea and Man United

Here’s the schedule of Wrexham games scheduled to be shown:

Wednesday, July 19

Wrexham vs Chelsea, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Fubo

Saturday, July 22

LA Galaxy II vs Wrexham, 10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Next Pro website and MLS Season Pass

Tuesday, July 25

Wrexham vs Man Utd academy, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and Fubo

Friday, July 28

Philadelphia Union II vs Wrexham, 7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Next Pro website and MLS Season Pass

Wrexham already training for US games

Now promoted to League Two, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson’s side has big plans for this summer’s US friendlies. First, the gaffer has Wrexham playing some behind closed doors friendlies in the UK.

“The profile of these games is obviously a different level in terms of the anticipated attendance and also the experience of being in America where the club, through the documentary, has been well received, and we’re looking to take that a step further with our performances on our travels,” Parkinson said.

“Obviously it’s a different pre-season because of the lengths of the breakaway and the games we’ve got over there, so we’ve adapted our pre-season programme leading into that slightly.

“The reasons for that are just that we want to control the minutes of every single player so we make sure that we go to America in the best possible shape.”

Photo: IMAGO / PA Images