Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pumas vs Monterrey on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Pumas vs Monterrey WHAT Liga MX Apertura WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Sunday, October 22, 2023 WHERE ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

With ViX , you can watch Pumas vs Monterrey and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

ViX is the Spanish-language streaming service from TelevisaUnivision, with content from Spanish TV networks you know in the US as Univision, UniMás, and TUDN. Free and premium tiers are available, and the service features matches from UEFA club and international competitions (including Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League as well as Euro qualifiers), select CONMEBOL qualifiers, the Argentine, Brazilian, and Colombian Leagues, CONCACAF club competitions, and more. In addition ViX has exclusive Liga MX matches for both the men’s and women’s competitions throughout the year.

ViX is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and select smart TVs.

Photo credit: Imago