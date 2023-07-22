Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy II vs Wrexham on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO LA Galaxy II vs Wrexham
WHAT Friendly
WHEN 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Saturday, July 22, 2023
WHERE YouTube / MLSNextPro.com
STREAM WATCH NOW
You can watch LA Galaxy II vs Wrexham on YouTube or the MLS NEXT Pro website for free! The game is viewable on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
The website features other MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) league games as well.
MLS Season Pass also shows select games from the reserve league, and is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
Photo credit: Imago