On the day of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final, French soccer superstar Thierry Henry told viewers on air that he was ready to talk with CBS Sports about extending his contract with the US broadcaster. Three months after that final in Turkey, Thierry Henry’s CBS contract is still not finalized.

While CBS Sports was able to renew presenter Kate Abdo’s contract for four years, discussions with Henry continue. Meanwhile, Henry returns to US airwaves next week for the Champions League coverage on CBS, hoping that a deal can be completed soon.

Currently, Henry has one year remaining on his contract with CBS Sports.

Where Thierry Henry’s CBS contract stands

World Soccer Talk asked Henry about his contract situation this week.

“Great question Chris, I love it,” Henry said.

Pete Radovich, Senior Creative Director and Vice President of Production at CBS Sports, jumped in to answer the question.

“Obviously we want to keep everybody together, and right now we’re focused on starting off the season,” Radovich said. “But Thierry is in a different category just because of his coaching career and all of that, so it’s a little bit different from Jamie [Carragher], Micah [Richards], and Kate where they are full-time broadcasters.

“Thierry and I get along great. He knows how I feel about him, and he knows how we feel about him, so I’m not sure what the deal is right now. I just know that everybody is happy.

“When you start talking about deals and all that, that’s when you’re nervous. Right now, knock on wood, it’s a happy family and no one is nervous.

“We’ll sort it out when that time comes.”

Photo: IMAGO / Sportimage